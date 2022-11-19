Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has set a new world record in building the largest soccer ball mosaic (flag), hosted at Doha Festival City’s newly opened Arena.

QIB celebrated the legacy of Qatar through setting a new Guinness World Records™ title on 19 November 2022. To celebrate Qatar’s greatest sporting event and the festivities at Doha Festival City, members, friends, and partners of QIB gathered to assemble the largest soccer ball mosaic (flag) in the world. The flag measures 11 meters in length and is 28 meters wide, made with more than 6,000 maroon and white soccer balls to reflect the colors of the flag of Qatar, a symbol of pride and national identity, holding a deep significance to the land and its people. The flag was assembled in the newly opened Arena at Doha Festival City where representatives from Guinness World Records™ were present to review the attempt and confirm the record.

QIB has been at the forefront of celebrating the nation’s historic sporting event, bringing people together to share in the spirit and excitement of this nationwide celebration. The Bank has been contributing to making this celebration even more remarkable for its customers by launching a variety of activities, exclusive products, and services, in addition to offering its customers match tickets and a plethora of prize bundles.

Furthermore, as the excitement for football is rising, QIB announced the launch of a modern and luxurious lounge for its guests at the Doha Festival City Arena, offering them a unique and premium match viewing experience throughout the tournament. Situated outside of the Luxury Area, the QIB lounge will be open every day of the tournament (from 20 November to 18 December) and will be the ideal place for avid football fans to spark the football energy beyond the stadiums. Three mega-screens will be placed outside the exclusive lounge to catch the matches and enjoy a carefully curated selection of refreshments, and an entertainment area for guests to unwind during half-time. Entry to the lounge is exclusive to QIB Visa cardholders by invitation only.

Mashaal Abdulaziz Al-Derham, Assistant General Manager, Head of Corporate Communications & Quality Assurance at QIB, said: “We are excited to join the people of Qatar and visitors from across the globe to make history while celebrating the greatest sporting event, proudly hosted for the first time in the Middle East and the Arab World. The world record is an initiative from our bank to commemorate this landmark achievement for the people of Qatar and the region, uniting fans, and cultures from all over the world. In partnership with Visa and the Doha Festival City, we are delighted to host our guests at the lounge to live an exceptional exciting sporting experience and enjoy the Largest Soccer Ball Mosaic (Flag).”

“We are very appreciative to be partnering with Visa and having the opportunity to break a world record. We invite the community and people in Qatar to join us in celebrating football and this significant milestone and achievement for Qatar”, concluded Mashaal.

Dr. Sudheer Nair, Visa’s Country Manager for Qatar said: “We are delighted to be partnering with QIB to make history and mark this celebratory day for Qatar, one day before the kickoff of the biggest celebration of football ever. Thanks to the joint efforts of Doha Festival City and QIB, the QIB lounge will serve as a unique space for our cardholders to immerse themselves in the football fever. Through our support to QIB, we are further strengthening the national identity and paying tribute to Qatar.”

