Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, announced its role as the Platinum Sponsor of the Union of Arab Banks’ (UAB) ‘Arab Banking Conference 2024’, which ran until September 11 at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel.

Held under the patronage of HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud al-Thani, Governor of the Qatar Central Bank, the conference brought together top economic and financial leaders from across the Arab world, along with representatives from Arab banks and financial institutions.

QIB’s sponsorship was part of its broader strategy to reinforce its leadership in digital banking transformation while addressing the region’s pressing need for sustainable economic growth.

At the event, Mr. Dinos Constantinides, Chief Strategy & Digital Officer at QIB, took part of the panel of discussion in which he explored the synergy between Islamic finance principles and fintech solutions to promote financial inclusion, particularly for underserved communities, by advancing digital inclusion and access to information. He further highlighted QIB's use of technology to support economic growth by empowering SMEs and entrepreneurs with streamlined access to finance. Additionally, Mr. Constantinides discussed QIB's development of innovative financial products and services aligned with sustainability goals, reinforcing the bank's commitment to integrating fintech into sustainable banking practices.

The conference featured several key panels that discussed critical topics such as sustainable development requirements, the financing gap in the Arab region, and the role of financial markets and institutions in fostering development, including climate finance. It also highlighted key challenges and opportunities related to sustainable development and financial inclusion, with a strong focus on the role of technology in driving growth and addressing these issues.

Mr. Bassel Gamal, QIB's Group CEO, commented: “As the banking landscape continues to evolve, integrating sustainable practices into the financial ecosystem is more critical than ever. At QIB, we believe partnerships is instrumental in driving this transformation by creating new opportunities for growth, improving access to finance, and fostering economic resilience. Through our participation in the Arab Banking Conference, we aimed to showcase how digital innovation can support sustainable development goals, particularly in empowering SMEs and entrepreneurs across the region.”

In recent years, QIB has significantly invested in digital solutions, developing a suite of advanced banking services that not only enhance the customer experience but also contribute to financial inclusion and sustainability. As part of its ongoing commitment to leadership in the Islamic banking sector, QIB remains focused on integrating sustainable finance principles into its operations while leveraging cutting-edge technologies to benefit customers and communities alike.