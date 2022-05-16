Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) is pleased to announce the second millionaire winner of its anticipated Misk Account draw. Mr. Mubarak Mosmar Al-Jassim received QAR 1 Million at the 5th edition of QIB’s Misk Account Draw becoming the second Millionaire of the year.

The lucky winner was selected randomly in a draw that took place in the presence of official representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry as well as QIB officials.

In this Misk edition, QIB is awarding 4 Millionaires throughout the year, and offering QAR 10,000 to 15 winners every week, in addition to QAR 50,000 to 2 lucky winners every month. This brings the total number of winners to 808 receiving QAR 13 Million dedicated for this edition.

Since the launch of the 5th edition of the Misk Account Millionaire Draw, 375 weekly winners were awarded with prizes worth QAR 3,750,000, and 10 monthly winners with prizes worth QAR 500,000 as well as 2 winners receiving QAR 1 million each in the quarterly (every 3 months) draw.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group said: “I would like to congratulate Mr. Mubarak Mosmar Al-Jassim for receiving one of the grand prizes for this year. The Misk Account continues to attract more customers and we are delighted to be able to reward more of them with every new edition. All Qatari citizens and residents can open a Misk Account to enter the largest prize pool in the country. We encourage everyone to adopt good saving habits with QIB, and we thank our loyal customers for their trust and support, as we look forward to rewarding many more of them in the future.”

Existing and new QIB customers can open a Misk Account easily through the QIB Mobile App. Customers will receive a free debit card, become eligible to request a free for the first-year credit card against their Misk Account balance, receive profits on their savings and have the chance to frequently win cash prizes.

To be eligible for the weekly draws, customers must maintain a minimum monthly balance of QAR 10,000 to be eligible for the weekly draws. To qualify for the grand prize draws, the customer must open the account three months prior to the draw and maintain a minimum of QAR 10,000 for each of those months. For every additional QAR 10,000 saved, the customer has one additional chance in the draws.

