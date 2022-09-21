Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, announced the winners of its FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ promotion for the month of August.

Five lucky winners received hospitality packages for two and 51 winners received match tickets for two to attend the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Group Stage, Round of 16, Quarter Finals, Semi Finals and the Final match, courtesy of Visa.

As part of QIB’s commitment to rewarding its customers during Qatar’s largest sporting event to date, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ promotion will wrap up on September 30th with the final round of winners to be announced next month. As the countdown to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ gathers momentum, QIB will announce 10 grand prize winners at the beginning of October to conclude its 4-month promotion, awarding a total of 228 customers, courtesy of Visa.

Existing and new QIB Visa cardholders can take part in QIB’s promotion on its Mobile App, by applying for the specially designed FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ limited edition Visa Debit, Credit and Prepaid Cards, or by simply using their existing Visa Cards for a chance to win hospitality packages for two or match tickets for two to attend the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ matches, courtesy of Visa.

QIB’s award-winning Mobile App gives full control to new and existing customers to open a new relationship or additional accounts and get the Visa limited edition Debit Card, apply for Instant FIFA World Cup™ Visa Credit or Prepaid Card, or replace their existing cards with the limited-edition ones, instantly, in a safe and convenient manner.

To download the App, QIB customers can visit their respective App stores and search for QIB Mobile App. where they can easily self-register to the App using their debit card details.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-visapromotion

