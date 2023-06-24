Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) and Visa are pleased to announce the launch of their highly anticipated summer offer. Cardholders using their QIB Visa Debit or Credit Card for international purchases and Visa Credit Card for domestic purchases will have the opportunity to win one of 3 BMW iX40 electric vehicles. This years’ grand prize is considering the importance of creating awareness around climate change in line with Qatar’s 2030 National Vision and QIB's sustainability focus. Additional cash prizes worth QR 770,000 will be awarded to 77 winners over a period of 11 weeks.

QIB aims to be a trendsetter with this unique campaign, which ends on August 31, 2023, and aims to reward QIB Visa cardholders for their transactions during the campaign period. All QIB Visa Debit and Credit cardholders with a minimum transaction value of QR 500 will qualify to win a cash prize of QAR 10,000. Each QR 500 international transaction with their Debit or Credit Card will earn cardholders two chances to enter the draw, while each QR 500 domestic spend with their Credit Card will provide one chance to win cash prizes.

A total of 80 winners will be selected during the campaign, including 77 individuals who will each win QAR 10,000, and three lucky cardholders who will drive away with a brand-new BMW iX40 electric vehicle. To be eligible for the grand prize, cardholders must have a cumulative spend of QR 50,000 or more during the campaign period, excluding cash withdrawals.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB's General Manager - Personal Banking Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the offer, stating, "At QIB, we strive to offer our valued cardholders exclusive benefits and unforgettable experiences. We are excited to collaborate with Visa once again to launch this exciting offer and give cardholders the chance to win a luxurious car like the BMW iX40 electric vehicle, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.”

Shashank Singh, Visa's VP and General Manager for Qatar and Kuwait, added: "Visa is proud to partner with QIB in this summer offer and to extend our commitment to providing exceptional rewards and experiences to our cardholders in Qatar. We are thrilled to offer QIB Visa cardholders the opportunity to win prestigious prizes and make their summer shopping experiences truly memorable."

The winners will be selected through a transparent process, with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) overseeing the draws. Fourteen winners for the two weeks of June will be announced in July, followed by 28 winners for July to be announced in August. Finally, 28 winners for August and the grand winners of the BMW iX40 will be drawn and communicated in September.