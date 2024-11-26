Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading Digital Bank, has signed an exclusive agreement with INJAZ Qatar, a leading non-profit organization focused on youth economic empowerment, to sponsor a three-year program at Qatar’s public schools under the Ministry of Education & Higher Education supervision. This program exclusively supports and implements the Life Skills for Grade 7 and Grade 9 Preparatory Students at Qatar’s public schools. The agreement was signed by Mr. Bassel Gamal, QIB Group CEO and Mr. Emad Al Khaja, INJAZ Qatar CEO at the Bank’s Headquarters at Grand Hamad Street.

The Life Skills for Preparatory Students Project is comprised of 2 programs that will be delivered to Grade 7 and Grade 9 students in Arabic. The “It’s My Business” program, which introduces students to design thinking as a problem-solving process and provides a simulated entrepreneurial experience for students, will be taught to Grade 7 students. “It’s My Future” program will help Grade 9 students prepare for their professional future. Students will learn how to develop a personal brand and acquire job-hunting skills needed to earn a job. Upon completing the learning experience, students will be able to research potential careers, create their resume, recognize appropriate behavior for a job interview, and differentiate between required soft and technical skills when applying for a job.

INJAZ Qatar will train all Grade 7 and Grade 9 teachers who will be part of the project on the program content and how to deliver the sessions.

Commenting on the agreement, Mr. Bassel Gamal GCEO of QIB said: “We are pleased to renew our collaboration with INJAZ Qatar to invest in youth and empower them by strengthening their financial literacy. Sponsoring and participating in this program is in line with the bank’s social responsibility framework and commitment to contributing to Qatar National Vision 2030 in achieving a knowledge-based society. Together with INJAZ Qatar, we will embrace young talents, educate, and prepare them to succeed in the future.

"We are delighted to continue our valued partnership with Qatar Islamic Bank, as we work together to empower the next generation of leaders. This new collaboration reflects our shared commitment to equipping young students with the vital life skills they need to thrive in an ever-evolving world. Through this partnership, we aim to provide students with the tools to succeed in both their personal and professional lives, fostering creativity, entrepreneurship, and career readiness. We look forward to building on this successful collaboration and making a lasting impact on the future of Qatar's youth."," said Emad Al Khaja- CEO of INJAZ Qatar.

INJAZ Qatar has been delivering its programs to schools and universities across Qatar under the supervision of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education to help inspire and prepare Qatar’s youth to use their natural talents, inspiration, passion and determination to become the business leaders and entrepreneurs of tomorrow who empower their community.

This continued partnership between QIB and INJAZ Qatar underscores a shared commitment to empowering the youth of Qatar with essential skills for their future success. By providing students with life skills that bridge education and the workforce, both organizations aim to make a meaningful impact on Qatar’s future leaders. This collaboration will play a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of innovators and professionals in Qatar, contributing to the nation’s continued growth and prosperity.