Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, announced the addition of Bangladesh to its Direct Remit Service. This strategic initiative reflects QIB's ongoing dedication to enhancing and diversifying its money transfer services, catering to the evolving needs of its customers.

Building on the previous success of the Direct Remit service launches in India, Pakistan, Jordan, the Philippines, Egypt, and the UK, QIB has partnered with Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited to include Bangladesh in the Direct Remit service. This collaboration expands the QIB Direct Remit network to seven countries, with plans for further growth into additional countries in the future.

QIB customers now have the ability to make instant account-to-account money transfers with competitive exchange rates and the convenience of transacting anytime through their QIB Mobile App and the recently launched QIB Lite App. By simply logging in, customers can add a beneficiary under Direct Remit service, select the destination and perform their transfers. Customers will experience an instant transaction delivered directly to the beneficiary bank within minutes. The service is available 24/7, seven days a week and can be accessed from anywhere. The submitted transaction can be tracked at any time, from anywhere and customers receive instant updates on the status of their transactions via SMS.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: “Incorporating Bangladesh into our Direct Remit services through the QIB Mobile App and the new QIB Lite App reflects our commitment to providing a seamless, secure, and efficient banking experience for all our customers. This option offers our customers an additional way to send money to Bangladesh conveniently and at a competitive rate. Our commitment is rooted in strengthening our position as a leader in digital banking, achieved through continuous innovation and maintaining a customer-centric approach. Customers can trust us to consistently explore new possibilities, expanding the scope, and enhancing the value of our services.”

Available on the App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery, customers can download the QIB Mobile App and easily self-register using their active ATM/Debit Card number and PIN. The app offers customers the ability to have full control of their accounts, cards, and transactions, enabling them to fulfill all their banking requirements remotely. Additionally, QIB customers can open a new account and instantly get personal financing and credit cards through the app.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-directremit