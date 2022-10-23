Doha – Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) has officially kicked off its admissions campaign and interested students in Qatar or abroad can apply to enroll in one of its world-class, research-intensive academic programs. Student admissions for the 2023-2024 academic year will be available across 36 innovative degrees, including one undergraduate program.

HBKU has planned a series of informational events, beginning with an online Graduate Studies Open House on November 2, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm (GMT+3). Interested students can learn more about admission requirements, deadlines, research opportunities, and also meet faculty members. Registration for the event is now open at https://www.hbku.edu.qa/en/OpenHouse22.

The university’s integrated, multidisciplinary programs are aligned to market needs, focusing on high demand fields that address future grand challenges. Many programs are unique to the region and are supported by strategic partnerships with well-established global institutions. HBKU’s growing research ecosystem is marked by a unique synergy between its six colleges, three centers, and three national research institutes - which are at the forefront of efforts to develop novel solutions to grand challenges facing Qatar and the region.

Students learn in a cutting-edge, integrated, and inclusive teaching and research environment with world-class facilities, state-of-the-art labs, modern classrooms, and two fully equipped libraries. A vibrant campus life includes extracurricular activities, local, and international events enriched by engagement with partner universities in Education City.

Commenting on the start of the admissions phase, Nasser Al-Binali, Head of Enrollment at HBKU, said: “At HBKU, interested students will find an exceptional environment to further their academic interests and research skills. Our top-tier programs have kept pace with societal needs and offer opportunities to learn from world-class faculty in cutting areas of knowledge, including quantum computing, biomedicine, artificial intelligence, and others. Our upcoming events will aim to guide students to make informed decisions on choosing a specialization that suits their interests and we encourage all prospective students to join our sessions.”

The deadline for international applicants is February 1, 2023. The deadline for Qatari and residents (with eligibility for merit-based funding) is March 15, 2023, with final applications accepted until May 15, 2023. Ahead of Open House, students can learn more about each college’s programs by visiting hbku.edu.qa/en/admissions.

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), was founded in 2010 as a research-intensive university that acts as a catalyst for transformative change in Qatar and the region while having global impact. Located in Education City, HBKU is committed to building and cultivating human capacity through an enriching academic experience, innovative ecosystem, and unique partnerships. HBKU delivers multidisciplinary undergraduate and graduate programs through its colleges, and provides opportunities for research and scholarship through its institutes and centers. For more information about HBKU, visit www.hbku.edu.qa.