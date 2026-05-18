Doha, Qatar: Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre, has joined the Gulf Capital Market Association (GCMA) as an associate member, marking an important step towards building a more structured and competitive financial ecosystem in Qatar.

This development builds on the Memorandum of Understanding signed between QFC and GCMA in February 2025 to enhance collaboration and explore the potential of establishing a Qatar-branch of the GCMA Asset Management Chapter. It also supports the development of a local investment management association, which is expected to provide a platform to represent industry perspectives, promote best practices, strengthen sector awareness, and engage with regulators on matters of shared interest.

The membership was announced on the sidelines of the Asset Management Roundtable hosted by QFC, which brought together senior leaders from the asset management community to discuss key industry trends, evolving market dynamics, regional and global outlooks, and the regulatory landscape.

QFC’s membership with the GCMA reinforces its commitment to advancing the investment management sector by facilitating collaboration among global and regional firms, key market actors, and regulators. The move aligns with broader national priorities to further develop and diversify the financial services sector.

Mr. Mansoor Rashid Al-Khater, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, commented on the significance of the membership, stating, “The membership of QFC in GCMA reflects our focus on strengthening Qatar’s investment landscape by collaborating closely with key local industry stakeholders and global organisations. As this sector evolves, initiatives such as this play an important role in supporting a competitive business environment and ensuring firms can operate within a more connected and forward-looking ecosystem.”

Mr. Michael Grifferty, GCMA President, noted the strategic importance of QFC’s membership, saying: “The Gulf Capital Market Association is pleased to welcome the Qatar Financial Centre as its newest member, reinforcing QFC’s position as a regional hub for market innovation in line with its goal of further developing Qatar’s financial industry ecosystem. We look forward to working closely with QFC and industry stakeholders to advance the asset management industry in Qatar.”

ABOUT THE QATAR FINANCIAL CENTRE

The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) is an onshore business and financial centre located in Doha, providing an excellent platform for firms to do business in Qatar and the region. The QFC offers its own legal, regulatory, tax and business environment, which allows up to 100% foreign ownership, 100% repatriation of profits, and charges a competitive rate of 10% corporate tax on locally sourced profits. The QFC welcomes a broad range of financial and non-financial services firms.

For more information about the permitted activities and the benefits of setting up in the QFC, please visit www.qfc.qa

@QFCAuthority | #QFCMeansBusiness

ABOUT GULF CAPITAL MARKET ASSOCIATION

The Gulf Capital Market Association (GCMA) is the premier financial industry trade association that speaks with a single voice for the region’s growing capital market. GCMA’s initiatives bring together leaders of the regional capital markets to create a collective and effective voice on the key issues affecting the industry. Member firms are leading banks, investment banks, issuers, investors, asset managers, law firms, rating agencies and market infrastructure providers. GCMA engages in advocacy, holds industry fora and organizes initiatives to set the agenda for the industry’s further advancement.

MEDIA CONTACTS

QFC Corporate Communications

Rasha Kamaleddine | +974 55049647 | E. r.kamaleddine@qfc.qa

The Gulf Capital Market Association

Alicia Gallego | E. agallego@gulfcapitalmarket.org

www.gulfcapitalmarket.org