Muscat: Arabian Gulf Automobiles and Equipment (AGAE) has launched Deepal, Changan’s new energy vehicle brand, at a special event marking a major step in advanced electrified mobility solutions in the Sultanate. The launch introduced a line-up of Range Extended Electric Vehicles (REEVs) that combine electric driving experienced with extended range confidence, superior performance and intelligent technology.

Deepal has been introduced as a distinct new energy vehicle brand built around three key strengths including superior performance, superior comfort & superior safety. As REEV models, the vehicles allow drivers to enjoy smooth, responsive electric mobility for daily use, while the range extender supports longer journeys with added confidence. This gives customers the benefit of electric driving without the usual concerns linked to range or charging availability, DEEPAL line-up are well suited to both city commutes and long-distance travel in Oman.

Deepal range therefore offers many premium class features in its model range as a standard including:

Performance: REEV & Rear Wheel Drive for superior handling. Design: Aerodynamic shape, frameless windows, 20” full spec wheels. Safety: IACC integrated Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane keep assist, Traffic Jam Assist. Technology: Smart Voice Assistant, 540 degree camera, AR-HVD [S05, S07], Panoramic Sunroof Comfort: Superior wheel base for extra leg room, Front Seats with excellent flank support for ultimate comfort.

The Deepal range in Oman includes the S05, S07 and G318, each developed to meet different lifestyle and driving needs. The line-up also includes the G318 all-wheel-drive SUV, which adds stronger traction, enhanced control and greater capability for customers seeking a more adventure-focused driving experience.

The Deepal S05 is designed as a modern urban SUV with intelligent technology and extended electric freedom. Powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated range extender and supported by a 27.28 kWh LFP battery, it offers a pure electric range of at least 160 km under NEDC and a combined REEV range of over 1000 km under WLTC. The S05 delivers a Combine Max Power of 214 hp and 320 Nm of motor torque, giving customers responsive everyday performance with the confidence of extended driving range.

The Deepal S07 offers a larger SUV experience with refined comfort and intelligent connectivity. Powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated range extender and a 31.74 kWh battery, it delivers a 160 km WLTP pure electric range and a WLTP combined range of 950 km. The S07 delivers a Combine Max Power of 235 hp and 320 Nm of motor torque, offering smooth acceleration, confident highway performance and long-distance driving assurance.

For customers seeking stronger road presence and adventure capability, the Deepal G318 stands as the most rugged model in the line-up. Offered as an all-wheel-drive SUV, it features a 1.5-litre turbo range extender, dual electric motors, a 35.07 kWh battery, 138 km WLTC pure electric range and 848 km WLTC combined range. The G318 delivers a Combine Max Power of 430 hp, along with 575 Nm of motor torque. Its off-road credentials are strengthened by 210 mm ground clearance, a 27-degree approach angle and a 31-degree departure angle.

The G318 further reinforces Deepal’s capability promise through drive modes designed for varied terrain and conditions, including mud, sand and water wading. The model also places strong emphasis on comfort, with features such as seat ventilation and driver-side massage helping make long journeys more relaxed and comfortable.

Commenting on the launch, a spokesperson from Arabian Gulf Automobiles and Equipment LLC (AGAE) said, “Deepal represents an important new chapter for Changan Group in Oman. These Range Extended Electric Vehicles give customers the efficiency of electric driving, the performance needed for confident journeys, the comfort and the technology to make every drive smarter and safer. With the S05, S07 and the all-wheel-drive G318, we are offering a practical and future-ready mobility solution that suits Oman’s roads, lifestyles and long-distance driving needs.”

Manufacturer Warranty:

Deepal Brand offers new vehicle warranty for 6-years or 250,000 kilometers and Golden Shield Battery warranty is upto 8-years or 250,000 kilometers respectively which is earlier.

About AGAE

Arabian Gulf Automobiles and Equipment (AGAE) offers state-of-the-art showrooms for DEEPAL BRAND located in Al Qurum, Sohar and Salalah, along with additional sales centre in Mawaleh, Sohar, Ibri, Nizwa, Barka and Sur. In addition, AGAE has established 13 service centres across Oman, including its main service centre in Azaiba, Muscat, providing comprehensive maintenance and repair services. For more information, contact Deepal Oman at the toll-free number 80050800, via WhatsApp at 96620435, or visit the newly launched showroom in Al Qurum. Customers can also visit www.deepaloman.com to book test drives, request a callback, and explore the latest Deepal models and offers.