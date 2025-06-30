Doha – Qatar: The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business hub in the region, welcomed participants of the Executive Master’s in Leadership programme at Qatar University’s College of Business and Economics. The visit is part of QFC’s collaboration with Qatar Leadership Centre to familiarise emerging Qatari leaders with the inner workings of Qatar’s financial ecosystem through an immersive educational experience.

Hosted at the QFC Tower 1, the third cohort of participants to visit the organisation engaged in interactive sessions with senior QFC leaders, gaining an in-depth understanding of QFC’s mandate, services, and strategic role within Qatar’s business and financial landscape. The visit covered key sectors including financial services, professional services, Islamic finance, and fintech.

Highlights of the day included expert-led presentations from QFC and QFCRA professionals, a guided tour of the QFC’s Tech Circle and the Ministry of Interior desk, as well as a visit to the Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC), acquainting the future leaders with the institutions contributing to Qatar’s financial and regulatory environment.

Commenting on the importance of this visit, Hamed Al-Saadi, Chief Financial and Tax Officer, QFC, said: “We are proud to welcome the next generation of Qatari leaders and to offer them valuable insight into QFC’s pivotal role in developing Qatar’s business and financial ecosystem. This visit underscores our ongoing commitment to nurturing national talent and advancing the Human Development pillar of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Professor Yasir Fadol, College of Business and Economics, Qatar University: “As part of our commitment to experiential learning and bridging academic knowledge with practical experience, we were pleased to visit the Qatar Financial Centre during the residency week of the Executive Master in Leadership. This valuable engagement, now in its third iteration, provided our students with an exceptional opportunity to interact with national leaders, gain firsthand insights into institutional strategies, and explore real-world challenges and successes. Such experiences are instrumental in equipping future leaders with the critical skills and contextual understanding needed to lead effectively within Qatar’s evolving economic landscape.”

The collaboration underscores QFC’s commitment to knowledge exchange and talent development, aligning with its mission to support a diversified, knowledge-based economy. By hosting students from Qatar Leadership Centre, whose programmes are designed to prepare high-potential Qatari professionals for future leadership roles, QFC strengthens the link between national leadership development and economic innovation.

ABOUT THE QATAR FINANCIAL CENTRE

The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) is an onshore business and financial centre located in Doha, providing an excellent platform for firms to do business in Qatar and the region. The QFC offers its own legal, regulatory, tax and business environment, which allows up to 100% foreign ownership, 100% repatriation of profits, and charges a competitive rate of 10% corporate tax on locally sourced profits. The QFC welcomes a broad range of financial and non-financial services firms.