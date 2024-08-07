Doha, Qatar: QDB, in collaboration with the National Cyber Security Agency, has announced the launch of the "Cyber security Manual for SMEs" aiming to enhance cybersecurity awareness and provide practical guidelines for SMEs in Qatar to protect their businesses from cyber threats.

The new manual covers a wide range of essential topics, including an introduction to common cyber risks, practical guidelines for implementing basic security controls, tips for enhancing employee security awareness, and basic security requirements.

Hala Ali Al Misnad - Senior Manager of Advisory and Business Localisation at QDB, commented, "At QDB, we believe in the importance of digital transformation in the upcoming phase. We are continuously working on programs and initiatives that can enhance this transformation in Qatari SMEs, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030." She added, "We have launched this guide with our partners at the National Cyber Security Agency to emphasize the necessity of understanding cyber security fundamentals amidst increasing risks and to build and improve cyber security capabilities within the national entrepreneurial ecosystem."

Eng. AbdulRahman Mohammed Al-Shafi, Director of National Cyber Strategies and Policies Department at the National Cyber Security Agency, praised the productive partnership between the agency and QDB in issuing guidelines for fundamental cyber security requirements for SMEs. He stated, "The aim of this partnership is to help SMEs understand cyber security risks in the digital world, mitigate these risks by complying with basic guideline requirements, build an effective cyber security system within them, and guide them in building their knowledge and enhancing their capabilities."

The Cyber security Manual for SMEs specifically addresses the needs of SMEs due to their crucial role in the national economy and their urgent need to bolster their defenses against increasing cyber-attacks. It also provides practical guidance on creating a cyber incident response plan, the importance of continuous employee training, and the safe use of cloud technologies.

The manual can be browsed and downloaded for free from https://www.qdb.qa/en/insights-and-publications/resources-and-manuals. QDB advises all entrepreneurs to review it for valuable information that can help protect their businesses and prevent potential cyber risks.