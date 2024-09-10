Doha, Qatar: Qatar Development Bank and Qatar Manpower Solutions, Jusour, a leading provider of innovative human resources solutions, have inked a memorandum of understanding to engage in a strategic partnership to bolster Qatar’s human development and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The MoU falls in line with the strategic objectives of both organizations in terms of investing in human capital and empowering the national workforce to contribute to the development of Qatar’s business environment.

Under the MoU, both parties will exchange expertise and leverage their pioneering programs to promote innovation across various industries. The initiative reflects QDB’s commitment, through various initiatives, to propelling talents and local entrepreneurial endeavors, providing financing solutions and capacity-building programs to attract and retain talent, and enable entrepreneurs and local firms to promote their products and service in new markets.

Jusour has strived over the years to stimulate Qatar’s job market through a range of initiative, including its “Sahem” program, which provides part-time job opportunities for university students, and employment for people with disabilities. Jusour is also planning a number of programs to attract distinguished, creative and talented individuals to reside in Qatar, adding to its existing initiatives and organizational and cooperative programs to bolster Qatar’s workforce.

Commenting on the signing of the MoU, Dr. Hamad Salem Mejegheer, QDB’s Executive Director of Advisory and Incub​ation​, said: “This partnership represents a qualitative step in our ongoing efforts to bolster the Qatari job market by attracting talents who contribute to boosting competitiveness and fostering the local entrepreneurship ecosystem. Through our cooperation with Jusour, we contribute to developing and providing the workforce with the necessary skills to contribute effectively to the Qatari economy, in line with our commitment to achieving the goals of the third National Development Strategy and the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

“We believe that this MoU will significantly enhance our ability to manage the skilled workforce within the private sector, aligning their movement with market demands and the strategic sectors that Qatar Development Bank is committed to supporting and developing. Additionally, it will streamline the attraction of experts and talents, including facilitating the issuance of entry visas for key categories such as global talents and entrepreneurs. This initiative is set to bolster promising small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups in the Qatari market, thereby elevating competitiveness and advancing our efforts in economic diversification. Ultimately, it supports our goal of fostering a business environment that meets the highest global standards,” Mejegheer added.

Mrs. Dana Zeyad Al-Dafaa, Jusour’s Acting Chief Operating Officer, said, “we are thrilled with the signing of this MoU which represents the first step towards creating a positive impact on the Qatari labor market. We believe in the necessity of creating opportunities to support development and innovation through entrepreneurship and to empower individuals, now and in the future. This initiative builds on our efforts to add real value to the job market, in line with our goals and those outlined in the third National Development strategy, to contribute to a prosperous future in Qatar.”

“Through this partnership with Qatar Development Bank, we aim to achieve several tangible results in a number of economic and development fields while advancing Qatar’s strategic initiatives to bolster the labor market and the entrepreneurship landscape. This reflects both parties’ commitment to a positive and sustainable economic impact,” Mrs. Al-Dafa added.

About Qatar Development Bank:

Qatar Development Bank (QDB), previously known as Qatar Industrial Development Bank, was established in Qatar in 1997 by Emiri Decree No. 14 as a developmental organization with the primary objective of fueling industrial growth and driving the private sector’s economic diversification. Over two decades of transformation, QDB has reinvented itself to become the main supporting arm for Qatar’s private sector and a powerful catalyst for socio-economic development through three access-based pillars to SME and private-enterprise support: Access to Finance, Access to Markets, and Access to Capability.

The Bank’s whole-journey support system covers various financing schemes and consultation services that include marketing, legal advice, booking, mentoring and development, grants and accreditation, and capacity-building platforms. This has allowed QDB to become the SME’s growth partner from ideation to fruition, meeting their aspirations at every stage in order to compete at the national and global levels, while improving the economic development cycle and bringing the country closer to realizing its national vision for 2030.

Today, the Bank and its subsidiaries are building on Qatar’s rich legacy of socio-economic achievements by taking a brave leap into the future and focusing on the digital transformation of the country’s SME and business ecosystems to usher entrepreneurs and SMEs into the new economy, embrace emerging opportunities, and steadily transform QDB into a digital bank of the future and a lighthouse that leads the way for financial and developmental institutions across the region and beyond. For more information, please visit QDB.qa