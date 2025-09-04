ABU DHABI – QCP Group (“QCP”), a global leader in digital asset trading, today announced it has received its full Financial Services Permission (FSP) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) in ADGM, the international financial centre of the UAE’s Capital Abu Dhabi.

This milestone in the UAE capital marks a significant expansion of QCP's global footprint. The achievement builds on the firm’s robust regulatory foundation, which includes a Major Payment Institution (MPI) License from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), cementing its status as a trusted partner for institutional clients across key financial hubs.

"Receiving our full license in ADGM is a pivotal moment for QCP and a cornerstone of our global strategy. The Middle East is a vital region for the future of digital assets, and ADGM provides a world-class legal and regulatory framework that allows us to serve our clients with confidence," said Darius Sit, Founder of QCP. "This achievement complements our licensed headquarters in Singapore and strengthens our ability to bridge the gap between Asia and the Middle East. Our commitment is to bring institutional clients security, transparency, and a seamless 24/7 platform, all built upon a foundation of regulatory integrity."

The FSP from ADGM empowers QCP to offer a comprehensive suite of regulated digital asset services from its strategic base in Abu Dhabi, including spot and derivatives trading, market making, and bespoke structured solutions for institutional and professional clients.

“We are delighted to welcome QCP Group to ADGM's vibrant international financial centre,” commented Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM. “QCP’s focus on regulatory compliance and innovative digital asset solutions aligns seamlessly with ADGM’s vision of fostering a trusted and dynamic financial ecosystem. As we continue to attract top-tier financial institutions, ADGM remains committed to enhancing global connectivity and driving the delivery of world-class financial solutions that support sustainable economic growth across the region.”

QCP’s regulated status in both ADGM and Singapore offers institutional clients distinct advantages, including the assurance of engaging with a partner that meets the rigorous compliance standards of two globally respected authorities. This dual-anchor allows QCP to offer unbroken global coverage and a comprehensive suite of regulated digital asset products.

About QCP Group

Established in 2017, QCP Group is a global leading digital asset partner, operating specialized entities to address the dynamic needs of the digital economy. We provide tailored solutions across derivatives, spot trading, and structured products to institutional, professional, and accredited investors. Each QCP entity brings industry-leading knowledge and operational excellence, supported by a team of experts in trading, business development, risk, and compliance.

Headquartered in Singapore with an office in Abu Dhabi, QCP Group is committed to advancing access and efficiency in digital asset markets.

QCP Trading Middle East Limited (Abu Dhabi): Licensed in the ADGM and regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) to provide regulated trading and investment solutions in the MENA region under the Financial Services Permission License.

QCP Trading Pte. Ltd. (Singapore): Received a Major Payment Institution (MPI) License from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for OTC spot digital payment token (DPT) trading.

QCP Group’s insights cover weekly trading updates, monthly and quarterly views, and can be accessed on our official social platforms such as Telegram, Twitter, LinkedIn and more.

More information can be found at www.qcpgroup.com.