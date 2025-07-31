In a dazzling celebration blending art, investment, and visionary urban development, Qawafel Real Estate Development officially unveiled its latest flagship project, "Tri-Hub," at an exclusive gala held last night at Triumph Hotel in the Fifth Settlement. The event drew an elite gathering of dignitaries, investors, real estate experts, and prominent figures from the economic and business media.



Tri-Hub: A Smart Urban Ecosystem

Positioned as a next-generation mixed-use complex, Tri-Hub integrates commercial, administrative, and medical facilities within a strategic location near the 90th Southern Axis, adjacent to major universities and high-density residential areas. This prime positioning ensures a dynamic environment that meets community needs while fostering sustainable investment opportunities.



Redefining Urban Development

In his keynote address, Eng. Mohamed El-Gohary, Chairman of Qawafel Real Estate Development, emphasized that Tri-Hub represents a quantum leap in urban innovation:

"Tri-Hub transcends the conventional mixed-use model—it is a smart, interconnected ecosystem designed to bridge professional ambition with modern living. We don’t just sell properties; we build trust. For us, customer service isn’t a phase—it’s the enduring core of our mission."



Strategic Partnerships for Excellence

The launch event featured representatives from Qawafel’s esteemed consulting partners, including:

Eng. Mohamed Hafez, CEO of Hafez Consultant (Lead Design Architect).

Mr. Bassem El-Sherbiny, CEO of Etqan Business Development (Market & Feasibility Studies).

Mr. Yasser Zanoun, Founder of Voice of FM (Facilities Management & Operations).

Namaa EXP (Commercial Project Management).

This collaboration underscores Qawafel’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge infrastructure and architectural excellence through integrated expertise.



Event Agenda Highlights



The Tri-Hub launch gala featured an exclusive executive program, carefully curated to showcase the project's vision and investment potential:



Opening Keynote

Eng. Mohamed El-Gohary, Chairman of Qawafel Developments, unveiled the strategic vision behind Tri-Hub, emphasizing its role in redefining smart urban living in New Cairo.



Market Positioning & Brand Strategy

Mr. Karim Essam, Marketing Director of Qawafel Developments, presented the 360° marketing approach behind Tri-Hub, highlighting its unique value proposition and target demographics.



Commercial & Investment Insights

Mr. Mohamed Abdel Hakim, Chief Commercial Officer, detailed the project’s financial frameworks, ROI projections, and flexible payment plans designed for investors and end-users.



Expert Perspectives Panel

A special session featuring Tri-Hub’s consulting partners:

Eng. Mohamed Hafez (Hafez Consultant) – Architectural Innovation

Mr. Bassem El-Sherbiny (Etqan) – Business & Financial Cosultant

Mr. Yasser Zanoun (Voice of FM) – Smart Facility Management

Mr. Samir Tamam (Namaa Exp) - Property Management

The agenda seamlessly blended executive insights, technical expertise, and networking opportunities, setting the stage for Rami Sabry’s grand finale performance.



A Night of Glamour and Promise

The gala was elevated by a live performance from Egyptian superstar Ramy Sabry, who captivated attendees with his greatest hits. The event was hosted by TV Presenter Farah Ali and Media Personality Mostafa El-Manshawy, closing on a high note of optimism for Tri-Hub’s future.

Hut Republic's 360° event management & coverage ensured maximum social media engagement, with live feeds broadcast across all platforms.