Flexible Payment Plans with 0% Interest and Direct Financing

Freehold Ownership and Residency in Qatar

Doha, Qatar: Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company has unveiled the launch of exclusive, upscale waterfront townhouses at The Seef in Downtown Lusail, located in the vibrant heart of Lusail’s waterfront district. These luxurious residences offer stunning sea views and an exceptional lifestyle for both investors and residents. The Seef presents a rare investment opportunity, with prices for the townhouses starting at QAR 3.4 million and apartments from QAR 1.7 million.

Lusail's dynamic real estate market offers substantial growth potential for investors. The Seef provides freehold ownership and residency, making it an attractive option for foreign investors. With mortgage financing options available through leading local banks, along with direct payment plans offering 0% interest from Qatari Diar—spanning up to 6 years for apartments and 4 years for townhouses—owning a property in The Seef has never been more accessible.

The Seef project represents the perfect blend of modern design and integrated services that meet the aspirations of investors seeking quality of life and luxury. The ready-to-move-in townhouses offer a new concept of contemporary living, thanks to their stunning sea views of the Qetaifan Islands and the breathtaking skyline of Lusail City. Lusail is known for its advanced infrastructure and futuristic designs, making it a place that combines smart and sustainable living in urban areas while offering a distinctive residential experience that blends luxury and innovation. Additionally, the project features a range of integrated amenities, including sky bridge swimming pools, a fitness club, children’s playgrounds, squash courts, beach access, and peaceful walking paths.

The project’s prime location offers easy access to major road networks, public transportation, shopping centers, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions in Lusail. It is also conveniently close to key attractions in Qatar and Lusail, such as Meryal Waterpark (the largest in Qatar), Lusail Marina, and Place Vendôme Mall, all just minutes away from some of the most modern destinations in Qatar. This provides residents with unmatched conveniences, placing the full potential of Lusail’s vibrant and dynamic city life at their doorstep.

The Seef exemplifies Qatari Diar’s commitment to sustainability, incorporating energy-efficient infrastructure and green landscaping to meet sustainability standards. Architectural and engineering innovations, such as the distinctive sky bridges with swimming pools connecting the towers, elevate the site's aesthetic appeal, setting The Seef apart from other residential developments. Furthermore, its modern amenities and facilities foster a healthy lifestyle for residents, enhancing the overall living experience.

Qatari Diar invites those interested in taking advantage of this exclusive opportunity to own a luxurious property in one of the city’s most vibrant areas to contact its offices directly for more details and to reserve one of the limited units. Owning a luxury residence at The Seef has never been more accessible.

For more information, please visit https://www.theseeflusail.com to explore The Seef project and discover the full range of investment opportunities it offers.

-Ends-

About Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company

Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company was established in 2005 by the Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar. Headquartered northeast of capital Doha on the coast of the Arabian Gulf.

Qatari Diar was entrusted to support Qatar’s growing economy and to coordinate the country’s real estate development priorities.

Parallel to its significant real estate developments within Qatar, the Company has been committed since the beginning to bringing its vision to life, one for real estate that improves the quality of life and contributes to the community and onto the international stage. Today, Qatari Diar has established itself as one of the world’s most trusted and respected real estate companies because of its commitment to quality, local community, partnership, and sustainability.

For more information, visit: www.qataridiar.com