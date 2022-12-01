The second edition of Qatar Tourism’s (QT) biannual ‘Qatar Now’ guidebook offers readers a comprehensive rundown of the abundant sights, events, and attractions across the country during this year’s FIFA World Cup™ tournament.

From desert dune bashing, to enjoying live musical entertainment, the special edition issue of the guidebook showcases the variety of experiences available to visitors during FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and explores the country’s unique heritage and culture. There are also lengthy interviews included with some of the tournament’s major celebrities such as David Beckham.

The free-of-charge, glossy publication aims to redefine visitors’ expectations of Qatar as an international tourist destination. ‘Qatar Now,’ which debuted earlier this year, is available at various traveller touchpoints across the country, including hotels, museums, and Hamad International Airport (HIA).

What’s On

The guidebook offers a deep dive into events taking place during the tournament, including major music festivals (ARAVIA by MDLBEAST, November 21 – December 18), fashion shows (Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway, December 16), and beach activations (West Bay Beach Experience, November 1 – March 31).

As well as interesting FIFA World Cup™ related facts and figures, the issue includes an extensive guide to the tournament’s eight stadiums, including details about their intricate design and impressive sustainability credentials.

Special Guests

Some of the tournament’s most significant personalities are interviewed at length, including FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ ambassador David Beckham and local comedian Hamad Al Amari. Both share their tips for a perfect Qatar visit, which are sure to help every kind of traveller build their itineraries.

Food and art are extensively covered in this edition. Local chefs and food bloggers give their views on the best dishes and dining experiences that the country has to offer, while selected local artists share their guide to Qatar’s booming art scene and its most arresting architecture.

Qatar Now’s editorial content aims to inspire current and future visitors to the country, and forms part of QT’s strategy to attract six million visitors by 2030.

The English version of the second ‘Qatar Now’ edition is available at key visitor touchpoints around the country and can be downloaded from the website https://visitqatar.com/intl-en/qatar-now.

