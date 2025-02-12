Qatar Tourism has officially launched the “Taste of Qatar” programme, an initiative designed to evaluate and enhance the dining experience across Qatar’s restaurant sector.

Developed In collaboration with the global research firm Ipsos and the Ministry of Public Health, the initiative combines front-of-house service evaluations with comprehensive back-of-house hygiene and safety assessments. The result is a public rating designation that is designed to ensure that Qatar’s restaurants meet the highest international standards.

Restaurants that excel in the programme will be awarded a prestigious 3-star certification, elevating their visibility across Qatar Tourism’s and Visit Qatar’s platforms. This recognition provides a valuable marketing opportunity for local establishments, positioning them to attract both international and local patrons.

At the launch, Omar Al Jaber, Chief of Tourism Development at Qatar Tourism said, “The launch of ‘Taste of Qatar’ represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to elevate Qatar’s culinary landscape and enhance the overall visitor experience. This initiative will not only raise the standard of dining across the country but also establish new benchmarks for service excellence, ensuring that Qatar’s restaurants are recognised globally for their quality and innovation. By supporting our culinary community with valuable insights and promoting top performers, we are reaffirming our commitment to positioning Doha as a premier culinary destination on the world stage.”

Panicos Ioannides, Chief Executive Officer, GCC, at Ipsos, commented: “At Ipsos, we are proud to contribute our expertise in data-driven assessments to Taste of Qatar. By applying global benchmarking methodologies, we ensure that the evaluation process is rigorous and aligned with international best practices. Our approach provides restaurants with actionable insights that will drive service excellence and enhance the overall guest experience.”

Bahaa Barakat, Managing Director at Ipsos, added: “This program equips restaurant operators with the tools needed to refine service delivery and operational processes. The insights generated will empower them to improve customer satisfaction, optimize operations, and continually enhance the dining experience.”

The Taste of Qatar programme covers a wide spectrum of dining categories, including fine dining, upscale casual, casual dining, quick service, premium cafés, quick service cafés, and food trucks.

The programme also serves as a significant stepping stone for Qatar’s restaurants seeking global recognition, in light of the recent Michelin Guide’s presence in Doha. As the culinary landscape evolves, Taste of Qatar will play an essential role in nurturing restaurant excellence, allowing operators to continuously enhance customer satisfaction and operational standards.

The Taste of Qatar programme is a testament to Qatar Tourism’s dedication to enhancing the country’s tourism offerings and fostering sustainable growth within the hospitality sector. By partnering with Ipsos and the Ministry of Public Health, the programme ensures a comprehensive evaluation that supports Qatar’s overall vision for quality, safety, and service excellence.