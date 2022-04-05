Qatar Tourism (QT) has announced the launch of its Tourism Hotline to boost communication with stakeholders, visitors, and residents. The new hotline can be reached at 106 and is operational 24/7.

With the ease of travel restrictions and gradual rise in inbound flights, Qatar is competing with regional markets to attract more visitors. To help visitors make the most of their stay, the hotline offers increased accessibility to vital tourist information, empowering visitors to personalise their visit to Qatar. Furthermore, the hotline will contribute to the national tourism sector’s development as it plays a key role in supporting stakeholders, partners, and investors with key information and updates that will help strengthen the tourism infrastructure and diversify the destination’s offerings.

Commenting on the launch of the hotline, Mr. Berthold Trenkel, Chief Operating Office Qatar Tourism stated: “Qatar Tourism’s unveiling of its Tourism Hotline is a marked step in providing Service Excellence to the country’s visitors and residents. The hotline will help refine Qatar’s existing offerings, and assist visitors, residents, and businesses make informed decisions about their interaction and experience with the country’s tourism products and services.”

The hotline is one of many initiatives by Qatar Tourism developed to assist visitors and residents with touristic information. Qatar Tourism has recently launched the Visit Qatar mobile application as part of its wider digital transformation strategy and updated it to support a wide array of languages. The application serves as a handy guide to help visitors plan unique itineraries. The first-of-its-kind application uses cloud-based Adobe Experience Manager capabilities, which utilises data to tailor user experiences. It also helps visitors and residents explore Qatar’s diverse offerings including its heritage sites, adventure, retail, and rich culinary scene, in addition to the various events that will be taking place in the country. The application also offers 360-degree views of iconic sites around the country.

