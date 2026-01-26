Doha, Qatar: Qatar Development Bank (QDB) has announced the launch of Reyada, a unified digital Portal designed to empower Qatar-based companies by providing integrated enterprise development and specialized training services. The announcement was made during a press conference held on Monday, 26 January 2026, at Scale7 Studio in Msheireb Downtown Doha, attended by a select group of officials, entrepreneurs, service providers, and industry experts.

The launch represents a strategic milestone in QDB’s efforts to accelerate digital transformation, strengthen Qatar’s entrepreneurship ecosystem and empower business owners. The Reyada portal serves as a primary and comprehensive hub for enterprise development and specialized training services. It also features a dedicated platform enabling business owners to directly connect with service providers and access competitive offers.

Designed with a user-friendly interface for both entrepreneurs and service providers, the portal facilitates efficient access to advisory services and business development tools aligned with each company’s stage of growth. The portal supports operational efficiency and sustainable business growth in line with the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy 2024–2030.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Abdulrahman bin Hesham Al-Sowaidi, CEO of Qatar Development Bank, said: “Today, we are elevating our enterprise development services and support for the national entrepreneurship ecosystem to a new level of efficiency, reliability, and digital transformation through the launch of Reyada Portal. The Portal offers a comprehensive range of services, programs, and intelligent tools that address all the needs of entrepreneurs aspiring to establish new projects or expand their businesses, across development, training, and capacity-building services. Through the portal’s role as a link between business owners and listed service providers, we are confident it will be a catalyst that enhances the resilience and vitality of the private sector and its ability to evolve and integrate roles, thereby stimulating economic diversification efforts in Qatar.”

The Reyada Portal provides entrepreneurs and Qatar-based companies with centralized access to development and training services through two main tracks. The first is the Reyada Advisory Platform, which provides a variety of tools and products for enterprise development. It includes a support framework offered through financial grants to help SMEs cover part of their costs, subject to terms and conditions. This includes services related to operational capability-building, localization, participation in exhibitions to explore new pathways for growth and expansion, and many more services. The platform also connects companies with experts and service providers registered on the portal, who submit their offers based on each company’s needs across a range of specializations, enabling seamless and reliable access to the required services.

The second track, represented by the Reyada Academy, delivers comprehensive specialized training programs that combine theoretical knowledge with practical application. It focuses on building capabilities and equipping entrepreneurs with the skills required for business success and enhanced competitiveness. The Academy will cover key business development areas, supporting entrepreneurs in refining business models, improving operational excellence, strengthening management efficiency, enhancing marketing and sales capabilities, and establishing sound governance and financial planning practices. These efforts contribute to better decision-making and improved project readiness for sustainable growth. The recently launched Financial Literacy Program, now integrated into the Reyada Academy, exemplifies this commitment to developing entrepreneurial capabilities, and QDB will continue to introduce additional specialized training programs on a gradual basis.

The launch of Reyada Portal marks a new milestone in QDB’s ongoing efforts to advance the national entrepreneurship ecosystem and demonstrates its strong commitment to empowering the private sector and increasing its contribution to the national economy. By integrating business development and training services into a unified digital platform, QDB is facilitating greater access to knowledge, expertise, financing, and advisory services. This approach enhances companies’ readiness, operational efficiency, and scalability, supporting national efforts to build an advanced model of sustainable growth and transformation toward a competitive, diversified, knowledge-based, and innovation-driven economy.

About Qatar Development Bank

Established in 1997 as a government-affiliated development institution, Qatar Development Bank aims to strengthen the national business landscape, fostering and driving the economic diversification of the private sector in Qatar.

Throughout more than twenty-five years of economic development, Qatar Development Bank has achieved notable successes, cementing its position as a major contributor to the national entrepreneurship ecosystem, the private sector and a diversified and knowledge-based economy.

Qatar Development Bank’s strategy is aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, the Third National Development Strategy, and the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan, with a focus on building a promising future for businesses in Qatar and empowering entrepreneurs to lead a sustainable and prosperous future.

Qatar Development Bank anchors its support framework on three interconnected pillars, beginning with the promotion of innovation by embracing and accelerating entrepreneurial ideas and investing in startups, developing local businesses by providing financial and advisory support, and enabling the export ecosystem to bolster Qatari exports and raise the competitiveness of Qatari products in global markets, in collaboration with partners from the governmental entities.

The bank's efforts are centered around diversifying support mechanisms to foster social and economic development, leveraging available resources to advance environmental, social and institutional governance and digital transformation efforts, and promoting innovation and creativity, with a focus on forging impactful local and global partnerships.

