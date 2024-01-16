Doha, Qatar: Qatar Automobiles Company, the authorized general distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Qatar, received the notable 'Best Mid-Size SUV’ award for the Mitsubishi Outlander at the 2024 Qatar Car of the Year Awards, presented by Maqina.

Frank Zauner, General Manager and Haitham Ebef General Sales Manager, Qatar Automobiles Company received the notable award in a special ceremony held at The Chedi hotel in Doha. The event spotlighted outstanding vehicles in the categories of SUVs, light trucks, commercial vehicles, and sedans.

Frank Zauner, General Manager of Qatar Automobiles Company, the authorized general distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Qatar, stated: "Our customers have showered the new Mitsubishi Outlander with immense acclaim, attributing it to its captivating aesthetic design, groundbreaking technology, and unwavering reliability. We feel honored to receive this accolade, recognizing both the brand's ingenuity and the vehicle's prominent standing in the SUV segment. We extend our gratitude to the organizers for their commitment to showcasing the finest automobiles, and eagerly anticipate further achievements in the future."

The Mitsubishi Outlander SUV is a premium quality seven-seater which received a complete design overhaul and features rugged performance that’s perfect for today's dynamic environment as well as innovative technology which can enhance the driving experience in more ways than one! Additionally, this safety-centric model comes equipped with a host of advanced features that ensure occupants remain safe at all times.

The Exterior – It’s confident, it’s tough, it’s majestic

The Outlander's exterior design portrays a confident and strong personality, achieved through the “Bold Stride” design concept. To express a bold aura and a sense of presence and stability, the strong, horizontal-themed proportion from front to rear, is contrasted with broad surface lines paired up by sharp edges and complemented with a large-diameter 20-inch alloy wheels and overhanging fenders that highlight the wide body.

The front of the Outlander enjoys Mitsubishi Motors’ distinctive next generation Dynamic Shield which aids in enhancing the vehicle’s front look, increasing protection, and improving performance. The sharp looking front combination lights which house daytime running lights and turn signals are positioned higher to provide better visibility for other drivers as well as pedestrians. On the contrary, the low-positioned head lights provide better distant lighting without impairing the vision of oncoming drivers.

The strong horizontally structured side profile of the

Outlander exudes power with its sleek lines and enhances the masculine look making it look as if it’s been cut from a solid metal block.

Inspired by the rear-mounted spare tire of the Pajero, the Outlander's tailgate has a hexagonal motif that appears to have been cut from one whole surface. This design choice of the upper part is meant to express the stability and security this SUV offers while lower part represents its strong performance capabilities. The horizontal-themed T-shaped taillights emphasize the width of the body and enhance recognition.

Performance – Rugged engineering maximizes performance and driver confidence

The newly developed platform of the Outlander greatly improves collision safety and achieves a high level of steering stability. For the first time ever, Mitsubishi Motors has used an ultra-high tensile strength steel sheet with hot stamping around the cabin to create a high-strength cabin structure with little deformation while also achieving weight reduction. Adopting connected cyclic structures around the engine compartment and cabin increased flexural and torsional rigidity of the body over that of the previous generation. The multi-link suspension and dual pinion electric power steering enhance the overall ride comfort and provide operability with a direct, linear feel. This greatly improves traceability during cornering as well as linear stability and provides driving pleasure.

Available in 2WD and 4WD options, the Outlander enjoys a newly developed 2.5L gasoline engine which produces an improved maximum power of 181/6,000 hp/rpm, 8.9% better than previous generation, and a maximum torque of 244/3,600 nm/rpm. Fuel efficiency has also improved by 2.6%[1] over the previous model, thanks to the 8- speed sport mode continuously variable transmission. The step shift control that changes speeds crisply like a multistage automatic transmission is employed to provide a powerful and agile acceleration, the driver can immediately feel the difference when depressing the accelerator.

Used in the center coupling device that conducts front and rear torque distribution, the 4WD models enjoy an electronically controlled 4WD incorporating a hydraulic clutch operated by an electric motor, in addition to the improved S-AWC integrated vehicle dynamics control system. The Brake AYC (Active Yaw Control) is adopted on the rear wheels as well, to provide front and rear wheel-distributed-control.

Sensors detect the steering angle, yaw rate, driving torque, brake pressure, wheel speed, and other factors to identify driver operation and vehicle status continuously and accurately. When turning, the Brake AYC optimizes the difference in drive force and braking force between the front and rear, right and left wheels to improve tire gripping ability to allow the driver to steer as desired.

In the 2WD option, Brake AYC for front and rear wheel-distributed-control was also employed to achieve integrated control with ASC (Active Stability Control) and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) to maintain driving stability on a variety of road surfaces.

The Outlander has several drive modes that allow the driver to select the vehicle driving characteristics that are optimal for a variety of operation styles and driving situations via a dial located in the center console. There are six modes for the 4WD options and five for the 2WD ones. Drive modes include “Normal” for city commute, “Tarmac” for sporty driving on paved roads, “Gravel” for high traction performance and stability on unpaved roads, “Snow” for snowy and other slippery roads, and “Mud” to increase road handling ability on muddy roads, in deep snow and similar conditions. The drive modes bring out the high road handling of the 4WD models and increase the potential of 2WD models to provide a sense of security and reliability. When a mode is selected, an image representing the driving situation is displayed in the meter to allow the driver to intuitively select a mode.

The Interior: A comfortable sanctuary for the whole family

The linear instrument panel with a powerful horizontal tone gives the vehicle a spacious and roomy look while producing a functional form that makes it easy to see the changes in the vehicle’s position. The upper part is covered with a soft padding wrapped in leather, and intricate stitching to project a high-quality feel. The door panels feature a large area of door inserts, and the same soft padding as the instrument panel and floor console sides is used to create a luxurious and comfortable space.

The interior color variations of the P-Line feature genuine leather seats of light gray and black. The instrument panel and door trim are the same color, and real aluminum is used in the shift panel. Saddle tan accent color and semi-aniline leather seats are also available as an option for the P-Line. The H-Line features black suede combination seats and piano black interior material, while the M-Line offers light gray or black fabric material seats and piano black interior material.

The front seats have a two-layer urethane structure to ensure utmost comfort and reduced fatigue during long trips. Roominess and overall comfort are enhanced by widening the body and increasing the legroom of the first and second-row seats. In addition, features such as seat heaters, 3-zone automatic climate control, and rear door sunshades are available depending on the trim to make the rear seats more comfortable for a family SUV.

Two types of meters are available in the Outlander, depending on the trim. The 12.3-inch full digital driver display equipped with a Mitsubishi Motors’ first full-screen, full- color liquid high-definition crystal display shows a variety of content in an uncluttered manner on a large screen. The display is also equipped with a customization function that allows for information to be freely combined and exhibited. The other high-contrast meter is a 7-inch multi-information display which shows simple arrow navigation in the central information display, it utilizes the high recognition advantage of an analog display while producing a high-quality look with a stereoscopic dial and decorated indicator needle.

Available on certain trims, a large 9-inch screen for the center display which is equipped with Smartphone-link Display Audio navigation system. This smoothly provides highly accurate route information using internal maps and navigation functions. Functions including navigation and audio can be easily selected by touching the launch menu icon that is always displayed at the bottom of the screen. By connecting to Android™ or iPhone smartphones, users can also enjoy the Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay applications.

To provide driving information safely and more quickly, Mitsubishi Motors has for the first time installed a windshield-type 10.8-inch Head-Up Display (HUD) to project in full color critical information required for driving. The driver can manually turn the HUD ON/OFF and customize the displayed content. Multiple types of information can be displayed simultaneously. In addition to driving information and warnings, such as lane departure, the displayed content can also be navigation and audio information through a link with the center display.

Premium materials, require premium technology. The Outlander enjoys 10-speaker premium Bose sound system. Combining large door woofers with dual subwoofers provides a powerful deep bass and a high-quality sound like a live performance.

The Outlander is a three-row seven-seat family SUV, which is unique in its class. The seats can be flexibly arranged with multiple configurations to suit the number of passengers and accommodate their luggage. The second- row seats have a sliding and reclining function, as well as a 4:2:4 split division, allowing two adult passengers to comfortably sit in the second row even when carrying long items such as skis.

Space for storing smartphones is provided in the center console tray, center console side pockets, driver's seat back pocket, and quarter trim pockets. The center console tray has a 15W wireless phone charging function that charges smartphones when placed on it. USB charging ports of both types C and A are provided, respectively, on the front and back of the center console.

Safety: Advanced driver-assistance system and safety features

Safety features in the Outlander are as advanced as every other aspect of this car. Those features include, Forward Collision Mitigation System (FCM), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Warning (LDA), Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Lane Change Assist (LCA), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Driver Attention Alert (DAA), Rear Automatic Emergency Braking (Rear AEB) and Multi Around Monitor.

The front center airbag for the driver's seat and side airbags for the second-row seats are equipped as standard, and a total of 7 airbags are installed. In case of a side collision, the front center airbag deploys between the driver's seat and front passenger seat.

Mitsubishi Connect is installed as a car support system that allows users to enjoy a safe driving experience. To protect the safety of the driver, a button can be pressed to request aid from the call center if the vehicle breaks down or is involved in an accident, and it automatically reports when an airbag is deployed. It also handles a variety of incidents, such as generating a vehicle theft warning and reporting vehicle position information to the user if the vehicle is stolen.

Further, operation by smartphone can be used to display the vehicle’s parked position or to cause the vehicle’s lights to flash to show where it is parked. Many convenient functions are provided, such as remote operation that can be used to start the engine and turn on the air conditioner before getting in to make the cabin comfortable during cold winters and hot summers, as well as unlocking the doors from a remote location. To manage driving by family, the user can also receive notices when the vehicle is driven outside of a set time period, above a set speed, or outside a set area.