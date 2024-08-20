Doha, Qatar: Qatar Automobiles Company (QAC), the Authorized General Distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Qatar, has achieved a significant milestone in its journey, securing three major accolades from Mitsubishi Motors for its outstanding performance in 2023.

The year 2023 has been exceptional for QAC, resulting in recognition by Mitsubishi Motors with the Silver Accolade for Sales & Marketing Excellence Award 2023 and the Gold Accolade for After Sales Excellence Award 2023, and the Best PR & Marketing Business Excellence Achievement 2023.

These awards reflect QAC’s relentless dedication to delivering innovative marketing and PR campaigns that effectively promote its products and services while keeping customers informed about the latest offerings. The Gold certificate for After Sales Excellence underscores QAC’s commitment to prioritizing sales customer care and consistently providing top-tier service across all aspects of the aftersales business.

Frank Zauner, General Manager of Qatar Automobiles Company, commented on the achievement: “We are honored to receive these prestigious accolades from Mitsubishi Motors, which underscore our unwavering commitment to serving our customers and effectively communicating the values of the Mitsubishi brand to our community. Our marketing and PR efforts have been instrumental in raising awareness of Mitsubishi’s extensive lineup of vehicles and services, leading to significant sales growth and enhancing the convenience of our aftersales services. We are grateful to Mitsubishi Motors for their continued trust and partnership, and we look forward to further strengthening our relationship in the years to come.”

Throughout 2023, QAC launched several impactful marketing and PR campaigns, including the grand launch of the new Mitsubishi L 200, Summer Campaign, Back to School Campaign, End-of-Year Special Offers, and Ramadan Special Offer, among others. These initiatives translated into substantial sales growth, resulting in record-breaking numbers throughout the year.

The full line up of Mitsubishi cars are available in two QAC showrooms located on Slawa Road in Doha and in Al Khor. Qatar Automobiles Company offers aftersales services at five locations: the main service center in the Industrial Area, as well as in Al Wukair, Duhail, Al Khor, and Abu Hamour. Each center is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, modern lifters, and advanced inspection devices, along with a dedicated counter for Mitsubishi spare parts.

Customers can expect high-quality service delivered by professional and accredited experts, with advisors available to recommend the best maintenance practices to keep vehicles in optimal condition.