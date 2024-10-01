Dubai, UAE – TPConnects Technologies, a leading provider of cloud-based travel technology solutions, today announced that Qatar Airways, the national carrier of Qatar, has chosen TPConnects to modernize its retailing capabilities. As part of the agreement, Qatar Airways provides trade partners with access to a state-of-the-art agent portal powered by Astra, TPConnects’ next-generation airline retailing platform, which leverages IATA’s NDC standards. Astra revolutionizes airline retailing by enriching the customer experience, from shopping through to servicing, while providing additional revenue generating opportunities from additional flight and ancillary related offers. The platform’s modular design enables airlines greater choice and flexibility when building their NDC and modern retailing programs.

Through its Trade Portal, Qatar Airways provides trade partners access to its NDC offers. This web-based tool allows travel sellers to seamlessly shop, sell, upsell, and service flights. The Portal facilitates the ability to add extras and bundles through an intuitive interface that features rich media such as images and videos of aircraft types, its cabins and interactive seat maps. The enhanced booking management functionality also facilitates smoother handling at times of disruption.

Oryx Portal powered by TPConnects has been rolled out from May 2024 across various Qatar Airways markets.

“Travel seller adoption of airlines’ NDC channels is a critical component of a modern retailing strategy. Trade partner support demands agent-centric sales and servicing with differentiated content,” said Kristiaan van Dijken, VP Product, TPConnects Technologies. “At TPConnects, we are committed to delivering intuitive agent experiences to leverage the NDC opportunity for our valued airline partners, such as our latest customer, Qatar Airways.”

A case study titled "Fast-tracking Qatar Airways' NDC integration with TPConnects in 12 weeks" has been released and can be accessed via this link.

About TPConnects

TPConnects Technologies is an IATA-certified, global travel content aggregation and distribution technology company. They provide modern air retailing products that transform content distribution for airlines and travel sellers, through swift, seamless and smart solutions. TPConnects is granted Airline Retailing Maturity status under International Air Transport Association (IATA) Airline Retailing Maturity (ARM) programme. TPConnects has also received IATA ONE Order Certification and IATA Financial Gateway (IFG) Certification.

Major airlines such as Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Oman Air, Egypt Air, AirCairo, and Finnair rely on TPConnects’ innovative distribution strategy services for airlines (including an NDC Connector, Agency NDC Portal, Holiday Portal, IBE, Offer Order Settle Distribute solutions).

Press Contact

marketing@tpconnects.com / www.tpconnects.com

amanda@sparklingcom.com / Director / Sparkling Communications / +353 86 606 9177