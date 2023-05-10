Doha, Qatar - Qatar Airways has announced a partnership with Tourism Malaysia to promote Malaysia as a tourist destination and provide flight offers to travellers from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman. Qatar Airways Holidays recently launched limited-time travel packages for travellers from Qatar to plan unforgettable holidays to Kuala Lumpur with incredible savings and exclusive offers.

Malaysia is an excellent destination for travellers that are seeking adventure, culture, and relaxation. With its stunning natural landscapes, rich history, and vibrant cities, Malaysia is a versatile destination that has something to offer everyone. Allowing more travellers to experience Malaysia, there are currently three daily flights between Doha’s state-of-the-art airport, Hamad International Airport (HIA), to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL).

Last year, Qatar Airways and Malaysia Airlines announced a codeshare agreement expansion, which allows passengers to connect to other points in Malaysia, including Johor, Kedah, Langkawi, Penang, Sabah, Sarawak, and more. The bustling cities of Kuala Lumpur and Penang offer a mix of traditional and modern experiences, with world-class shopping, dining, and nightlife. The crystal-clear waters and soft, white sand, the beaches of Langkawi, Tioman, and the Perhentian Islands are perfect for sunbathing, swimming, and water sports. Meanwhile, the tropical island of Borneo offers some of the world's best diving and snorkelling opportunities

With the upcoming summer holidays, one of the most anticipated seasons of the year, families looking to explore new places and cultures can find themselves in the depths of the Malaysian landscape and beauty.

The campaign will help increase the number of visitors to Malaysia from the Gulf and give the passengers from the region seamless travel experience to Malaysia on the World's Best Airline. Qatar Airways is increasing capacity in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, UAE, in order to meet summer air travel demand with over 17 flights daily from Saudi Arabia and 12 flights daily from UAE, providing customers a world-class experience from the start of their journey.

Qatar Airways Vice President of Sales in the Middle East, South Asia Sub Continent and Caucasus, Dersenish Aresandiran, said: "We are excited to collaborate with Malaysia Tourism to promote Malaysia as a preferred tourist destination for travellers in the Middle East. Through this partnership, we are offering an amazing destination to our passengers in the Gulf and increasing the number of visitors to Malaysia. We are proud to offer our passengers world-class service and facilities when travelling to Malaysia. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to working with key players in the travel and aviation sectors to promote tourism and provide our passengers with the best possible travel experience."

Malaysia won the “Top Muslim-Friendly Destination of the Year (OIC)” at the Halal in Travel Awards in 2022. The country is known for its accessibility to a wide range of halal food, as well as offering a wide range of Muslim-friendly tours to enjoy its history, mosque architecture, heritage, gastronomy, nature, arts and culture. Passengers flying to Malaysia will transit through HIA and experience the ORCHARD, a 10,000 square meter indoor tropical garden with a beautiful water feature. With a host of different flora, the Sensitivity: Internal

ORCHARD includes over 300 trees and over 25,000 plants sourced from sustainable forests from around the world.

A masterpiece at a truly world-class facility, the ORCHARD is an excellent destination for HIA passengers seeking relaxation and tranquillity, and will give the passengers a taste of the tropics before they arrive to Malaysia.