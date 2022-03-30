DOHA, Qatar — Qatar Airways is pleased to offer special fares to mark the Holy Month of Ramadan. Qatar Airways passengers can enjoy discounts of up to 20 per cent and receive double Qpoints in First and Business Class.

Create memories with your loved ones and book your tickets through qatarairways.com/ramadan, via Qatar Airways sales offices, or from preferred travel agents by 5 April 2022 to take advantage of discounts on flights to Qatar Airways’ expanding network of almost 150 destinations, for travel until 30 September 2022.

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President - Qatar, Mr. Ehab Amin said: “As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, we understand the importance this special time holds for many of our passengers. Ramadan is known as the month of sharing, giving and being with one’s family. So we are delighted to launch this offer and provide our passengers with the opportunity to share special moments with loved ones around the world.

“With Qatar Airways’ growing global network to almost 150 destinations worldwide, as well as our award-winning service and hospitality onboard, you can travel in style to your chosen destination. On behalf of Qatar Airways, we would like to wish all our passengers and a blessed Ramadan Kareem.”

Qatar Airways recently announced that Privilege Club has officially adopted Avios as its reward currency, opening up a world of new opportunities for members travelling across the airline’s extensive network of almost 150 destinations. This partnership offers a combination of benefits, including a wide range of greater guaranteed award seats and competitive prices on Qatar Airways flights, in addition to experiencing the World’s Best Airline and enjoying the World’s Best Airport, Hamad International Airport (HIA).

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ at the 2021 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. It was also named ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’. The airline continues to stand alone at the top of the industry having won the main prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021).

Qatar Airways has also become the first global airline in the world to achieve the prestigious 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating by Skytrax. This follows the success of HIA as the first airport in the Middle East and Asia to be awarded a Skytrax 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating. These awards provide assurance to passengers across the world that the airline’s health and safety measures are subject to the highest possible standards of professional, independent scrutiny and assessment. For full details of all the measures that have been implemented on board and at HIA, please visit qatarairways.com/safety.