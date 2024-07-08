DOHA, Qatar – Qatar Airways Holidays, the leisure division of the award-winning Qatar Airways, is thrilled to unveil its latest offering – a curated collection of Qatar Stopover packages for travellers across the GCC region. Travellers booking their flights on Qatar Airways’ global network of over 170 destinations now have the option to transform one holiday into two by stopping over in Qatar for up to four nights.

Designed to effortlessly bridge the journey and the destination, these packages will allow GCC travellers to explore the vibrant city of Doha, all while enjoying Qatar Airways’ signature hospitality and personalised world-class service, even on short stays.

The new Stopover packages will remove the need for separate reservations and enable travellers in the region to streamline their travel plans through a new and improved booking process that incorporates flight and hotel bookings in one comprehensive itinerary.

Discover Qatar and Qatar Airways Holidays’ Senior Vice President, Steve Reynolds, said: “We are delighted to introduce Stopover packages to our valued GCC travellers. As a world-class destination, Qatar’s offerings range from its rich cultural heritage to its modern attractions and through our new Stopover packages, we want to make it as accessible and convenient as possible for our customers to experience the beauty of this stunning country.”

Enabled by Qatar Airways Holidays’ innovative booking tools, travellers can now book their flights and hotel accommodation through the Qatar Airways Holidays website, qatarairwaysholidays.com, with packages starting at just $14* per person for up to four nights.

With four types of Stopover hotel categories, starting from 4-star hotels in the standard category, Qatar Airways Holidays offers options to suit every traveller’s needs. Travellers can further customise their packages by combining their hotel of choice with any flight class for a more personalised experience.

The Stopover packages include 24-hour check-in facilities to maximise time spent in Qatar, and flexible add-ons including airport assistance, transfers, city tours, and desert experiences.

The packages also offer exclusive benefits for Privilege Club Members. Privilege Club members can now double their rewards by collecting Avios on flights, and earn Avios and Qpoints for the Stopover package. Members can also choose to save more by using Cash + Avios to book packages at new, unmatched exchange rates.

The new packages are available to residents and citizens of Bahrain, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

Qatar Airways Holidays is a leading holiday package provider dedicated to offering exceptional travel experiences. With a focus on quality service and customer satisfaction, Qatar Airways Holidays provides a wide range of travel solutions, from leisure packages to corporate travel services.

For more information and to book your stopover package, please visit qatarairwaysholidays.com

*Terms & Conditions apply

About Qatar Airways Holidays

Qatar Airways Holidays, the leisure division of Qatar Airways, a multi award-winning airline, operates from more than 50 countries globally. Offering unrivalled choice and unmatched quality, Qatar Airways Holidays features a diverse portfolio of holiday products including Flight + Hotel packages, cruise vacations, Qatar Stopovers, tours, and transfers.

A one-stop-shop for exclusive Fly + Stay packages, Qatar Airways Holidays has an inspiring selection of 170+ destinations, 300,000+ hotels and 40+ cruises. When booking your packages, expect unbeatable prices with guaranteed lowest package prices when you combine flights and accommodation in one itinerary.

Qatar Airways Holidays also provides convenient packages including flights, hotels and event tickets for global sporting events such as FIFA and Formula 1® – with unforgettable experiences.

Privilege Club members can double-dip by collecting Avios on flights, plus Avios and Qpoints on the total holiday package value. Members can also use Cash + Avios to book packages at an unparalleled exchange rate, saving more and earning greater rewards.

From irresistible offers on a wide range of trusted properties around the world to brilliant sporting experiences, you can fully customise your package and create truly memorable holidays.

About Qatar Airways

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways won the ‘World’s Best Airline’ for the unprecedented eighth time at the 2024 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. Qatar Airways has been the World’s Best Airline in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2024. The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence, also taking home, ‘World's Best Business Class’, ‘World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’. As leaders in industry innovation and digital adoption, Qatar Airways was also recently voted the 'World’s Best Airline Website' by World Travel Tech Awards.

Qatar Airways was the first Airline in the Middle East to be certified to the highest level of IATA’s Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) programme, based on recognised environmental management system principles (such as ISO 14001). As an inaugural signatory to the Buckingham Palace Declaration in March 2016, Qatar Airways became the first airline globally to be certified to the industry standard for the prevention of illegal wildlife trafficking in aviation.

Qatar Airways currently flies to over 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, the ‘World’s Best Airport’, as voted by Skytrax in 2021, 2022, and 2024. In 2024, Hamad International Airport also received the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ accolade for 10 consecutive years, as well as ‘World’s Best Airport Shopping’ for the second year in a row.