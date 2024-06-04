Dubai, UAE – Qatar Airways officially touched down at Tashkent International Airport (TAS) on 02 June, 2024, as the award-winning airline celebrated the inaugural flight of its new non-stop service to Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The new route marks a significant milestone in Qatar Airways’ ambitious network expansion programme, which will see the airline operate four weekly flights to Tashkent onboard its state-of-the-art fleet, providing passengers seamless connectivity via Hamad International Airport (DOH), recently voted ‘World’s Best Airport’ by Skytrax.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “We are excited to introduce Tashkent as our latest destination, offering travellers convenient access to the cultural and economic heart of Uzbekistan.

“This new route underscores our commitment to expanding our global network through Central Asia and providing our passengers with more travel options. We look forward to strengthening the ties between Qatar and Uzbekistan through enhanced connectivity and cultural exchange.”

Mr. Mohamed Faleh Al Hajri, Acting President of the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA), added: “We congratulate Qatar Airways on this new achievement and commend its efforts to enhance passenger connectivity and provide top-tier services to over 170 destinations worldwide. Tashkent, with its rich natural and historical landmarks.

“This new route will strengthen bilateral relations between Qatar and Uzbekistan, boosting economic, cultural, and tourism cooperation and highlighting the aviation sector's role in economic development."

As a historic gateway to world-renowned Silk Road and a destination known for its breath-taking nature and one-of-a kind architecture, the inclusion of Tashkent to Qatar Airways’ extensive network of more than 170 destinations will pave the way for millions of passengers to explore the rich history and vibrant culture of Uzbekistan.

Flight schedule to Tashkent:

Departing Doha every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday (all local time) –

Doha (DOH) to Tashkent (TAS) - Flight No. QR377: Departure 19:50; Arrival 01:20 +1

Tashkent (TAS) to Doha (DOH) - Flight No. QR378: Departure 03:20; Arrival 05:20

-Ends-