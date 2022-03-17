Abu Dhabi, UAE : Q Properties today unveiled its vision for the next phase of luxury development with the launch of the first phase of Reem Hills, a gated community development in an exclusive location on Abu Dhabi’s Al Reem Island. The AED 8 billion project features a unique man-made hill and is designed to encourage its residents to indulge their senses in a unique and luxurious greenery environment by providing an escape from the pressures of today’s fast-paced life.

H.E. Abdulla Mohamed Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of Q Holding, the Abu Dhabi-based business and investment enabler and parent company of Q Properties, revealed the organisation’s intention to provide a firm strategic base from which businesses and investors can build their networks on solid foundations of innovation, saying, “Q Holding will be a prominent force in the next phase of the economic development of Abu Dhabi, rewriting the future of successful, sustainable investment, conducting business with the highest degree of integrity and strategic imperatives.”

Reem Hills is ideally located amongst lush greenery on a man-made hill with exclusive beach access, featuring UAE’s most spacious villas with innovative designs and unique layouts in a relaxed, well-maintained, beautifully equipped, diversified and comfortable environment with all amenities within easy reach: parkland and wide open landscaped spaces, schools, mosques, community centres, club houses, ample shopping, cafes and restaurants, leisure areas for walking, exercise and biking, and an abundance of transport options.

Majed Fuad Mohammed Odeh, Chief Executive Officer of Q Holding, said that Reem Hills offers a premium luxury lifestyle in the UAE’s most spacious villas, internally and externally, which are sub-divided into landscaped gated communities, each of which is provided with a full range of exclusive amenities. “Reem Hills is an exclusive destination set around a unique man-made hill, offering a serene lifestyle and an escape from the city life, and while it is just minutes away from the capital’s key locations, it retains a rare and valuable ambiance of peace and tranquillity, a spacious home surrounded by greenery and where community and sustainability go hand-in-hand to prove the viability of sustainable urban development. In addition, Reem Hills offer the lowest rates for service charges across the majority of real estate projects.”

Odeh added: “Architecturally contemporary, all our properties are designed with luxury, space and elegance in mind; they are close to amenities and the streets have wide walking and cycling paths, in addition to other sports-related facilities.”

Reem Hills is a Q Properties development, a subsidiary of Q Holding. Formed to be a prominent force in the next phase of the UAE’s residential and commercial development, Q Properties provides a firm foundation for designing and building unique destinations, where residents become part of a ground-breaking community. Q Properties applies environmental solutions that not only work seamlessly with its clients’ everyday lives, but also ultimately improves them.

-Ends-