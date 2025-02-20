Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Pyramids Health Services (PHS) – a leading provider of homecare and healthcare services in the UAE has proudly announced the unveiling of its new brand identity as “Pyramids Health”. The development marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey towards growth and expansion, with the strategic transformation reinforcing its vision for the future.

The brand refresh underlines Pyramids Health’s ambitious transformation plans, which will witness a variety of initiatives being rolled-out for better alignment and adaptability with market trends, aimed at meeting the needs of home-based healthcare patients in the UAE.

Strengthening their commitment to offering greater innovation and specialized services, the Pyramids Health team will be building on its established expertise and capabilities to deliver greater value and new benchmarks for excellence.

Elaborating further, Nader AbuYaghi, General Manager at Pyramids Health stated that: “While our identity has undergone a creative evolution, I want to highlight that our core values, established processes, quality of service as well as the dedicated individuals who drive our organization’s success remain firmly intact. We are excited about the future and look forward to strengthening both our brand as well as our capabilities to better serve the needs of our customers, partners, stakeholders and communities”.

About Pyramids Health

Since its establishment in 2012, Pyramids Health Services (A Ghobash Group Enterprise) has been a trusted provider of home-based healthcare services in the UAE. Since 2017, the company has continuously earned the highest level of accreditation in “long term” and “homecare” from CARF International. Today, with its revamped brand identity, “Pyramids Health” continues to take pride in offering the highest standards of continuous or intermittent care to patients, extending a comprehensive range of homecare and healthcare services spanning from basic short-term and long-term home nursing to specialized physiotherapy and medical care encompassing a broad range of patient needs.