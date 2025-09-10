The platform aims to transform real estate decision-making in the region by bringing institutional-grade infrastructure trusted by CBRE , Invesco, Lloyds Living, Quintain, and the UK Government.

Dubai, UAE - A new era of real estate intelligence has begun in the Gulf. Today marks the official launch of pX — the region’s first AI-powered, institutional-grade decision infrastructure for real estate. Built to meet the growing demand for speed, clarity, and tailored insight, pX moves beyond static dashboards to deliver actionable insights, and decision-ready storylines.

The launch comes with the announcement of an exclusive partnership with REalyse, the UK’s leading real estate intelligence provider. Under the agreement, pX becomes the sole platform in the GCC with access to REalyse’s proprietary decision-making technology, which currently powers institutions like CBRE, Invesco, and several branches of the UK government.

Since quietly going live in August 2024, pX has been working behind the scenes to localize and deploy this technology to reflect the region’s unique dynamics — from the fast-evolving regulatory frameworks in the UAE to the scale of giga-projects underway in Saudi Arabia.

“This isn’t just a tech partnership — it’s a response to a structural gap,” said Guelane Mansour, Co-founder and CEO of pX. “Global institutional capital is flooding into the Gulf, but the infrastructure hasn’t kept up. There’s vision, there’s capital, but no system built for the pace, scale, and precision that sophisticated investors demand. That’s what we’re building at pX: the decision backbone this region has been missing.”

Meeting the Moment: Why pX Was Built

As the GCC solidifies its reputation as one of the world’s most dynamic real estate frontiers, the appetite for investment has soared. But while development pipelines expand and capital flows in, decision-making remains a friction point. Many of the region’s most ambitious projects still rely on outdated feasibility studies, slow market reports, and disjointed data sets.

pX was born from this gap. Designed to be more than just a data aggregator, the platform combines AI with market expertise to turn fragmented data, and static dashboards into coherent, strategic narratives. Whether it’s underwriting the acquisition of an asset, assessing a new master plan’s viability, or planning a new zoning law, pX enables stakeholders to act with greater speed, conviction, and confidence.

“It’s about giving decision-makers a new kind of superpower — clarity,” Mansour noted. “From developers and governments to banks and consultants, everyone is struggling with data overload and insight scarcity. We built pX to flip that equation.”

Gavriel Merkado, Founder and CEO of REalyse, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership: “We’re excited to partner with pX in bringing this advanced capability to the GCC, which will enable institutional investors, developers and governments to make faster and more accurate decisions with greater confidence in the dynamic and rapidly expanding GCC market. The pX team brings excellent technical capabilities, innovative approaches and deep local market knowledge to bear and we’re proud to partner with them.” – Gavriel Merkado, Founder & CEO, REalyse

The Power of Partnership: Bringing REalyse to the Gulf

REalyse, a recognized leader in Proptech in the UK, has helped major institutions make real estate decisions with precision and scale for years. Until now, its technology was confined to mature Western markets. Through this partnership, pX is the first company to gain exclusive GCC access — and has spent months localizing the platform to ensure it’s aligned with regional needs.

In the UAE, this means understanding the country's intricate ecosystem where land departments, municipalities, transportation authorities, utilities, and demographic sources must be connected to create a unified intelligence layer. It involves navigating complex land ownership structures, specialized free zone regulations across different emirates, and the diverse municipal requirements that vary from Dubai to Abu Dhabi to the Northern Emirates. For Saudi Arabia, it requires integrating national strategic priorities with granular, on-the-ground market intelligence. The result is a comprehensive platform that reflects the Gulf region's ambitious scope and regulatory complexity, while streamlining the path from fragmented data to actionable investment decisions.

More Than a Product: A New Infrastructure for Real Estate

While PropTech has made waves globally, most solutions in the region have been surface-level — offering visualizations, CRM systems, or property listing platforms. pX goes deeper. It is designed to become the intelligence infrastructure of the Gulf’s real estate sector, providing decision-makers with a single source of truth that facilitates better planning, financing, development, and governance.

This infrastructure allows governments to run more agile and data-informed urban strategies. Developers can assess project feasibility in days instead of months. Institutional investors can understand pipeline risk and opportunity with confidence. And consultants can shift from reporting on the market to helping shape it.

In a region that’s expanding quickly but still building its foundational systems, pX offers the connective tissue that ties ambition to execution.

The Road Ahead

With operations now live, and early pilots already underway with both private and public sector partners, pX is entering its next phase of growth. The company is also finalizing a series of strategic collaborations with local municipalities, regional developers, and investment firms — with more announcements expected in Q3 2025.

As pX scales, its vision remains clear: to become the go-to platform for real estate decision-making in the GCC, trusted by capital markets, grounded in local nuance, and driven by data that leads to action.

“The region is ready for this,” Mansour said. “There’s vision, there’s capital, and now, finally, there’s infrastructure. pX is here to unlock it.”

About pX:

pX is the GCC’s first real estate decision-making intelligence platform built for the region’s fast-evolving, high-stakes property sector. By combining AI with institutional-grade data infrastructure, pX enables developers, investors, governments, and advisors to make faster, sharper, and more confident decisions across the real estate lifecycle. The company holds exclusive GCC rights to the REalyse platform and is headquartered in Dubai.