Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - PwC Middle East is proud to announce the addition of 92 new partners to its partnership for the region.

The firm has added partners across its lines of service - Assurance, Consulting, Deals, Strategy&, Tax and Legal Services. The new partners represent a diverse group of professionals across different industries, who bring considerable experience and capabilities into the PwC Middle East partnership including public sector services, sustainability, and advanced technology solutions.

The new partners are committed to driving transformation, delivering on the firm's strategy to solve important problems, addressing the unique challenges and opportunities in the region.

Hani Ashkar, Senior Partner at PwC Middle East, stated: “We are proud of our progress in fostering a diverse partnership and enhancing talent in the region. The admission of new partners responds to client demands and reflects the firm's commitment to the region. As we continue to grow, our partners will play an important role in delivering exceptional service and value to our clients throughout the Middle East. ”

