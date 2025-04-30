Emrill has announced extraordinary results from its Centre of Excellence (COE) and wider training and development programmes, reinforcing the organisation’s ongoing commitment to building a skilled, future-ready workforce. The facilities management services provider released performance figures covering the past five years, demonstrating the sustained impact of its employee development initiatives.

As part of this wider commitment, Emrill has delivered a total of over 56,000 learning sessions, supporting more than 1.1 million learners and logging over 1.7 million learning hours across the business. While these achievements span all Emrill’s training efforts, the Centre of Excellence has remained central to the organisation’s learning and development strategy.

Since its launch in 2007, the COE has played a central role in supporting Emrill’s learning and development strategy. Over the last five years, the facility and the organisation’s leadership and development programmes have delivered over 5,000 learning sessions and 135,000 training hours, engaging over 35,124 learners and completing 17,156 assessments with a pass rate exceeding 96 per cent. A total of 740,599 learning hours were logged, with employee training satisfaction scores averaging 94 per cent.

Emrill delivered an outstanding 541,970 learning hours in 2024, which was a 50 per cent increase on the previous year and confirmed a growth in this metric of more than 80 per cent over the five-years. These results reflect Emrill’s strategic focus on measurable outcomes and long-term workforce impact.

Emrill’s CEO, Stuart Harrison, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to workforce development: “At Emrill, we believe investing in our people is investing in our future. The Centre of Excellence reflects our long-term commitment to upskilling our workforce and driving service excellence. These results demonstrate not only the scale of our training efforts but also our dedication to nurturing talent and elevating industry standards.”

The COE offers 225 industry-relevant courses, supporting the upskilling of employees across a wide range of functions and levels of the business. Emrill’s efforts in this area have been recognised with 23 industry awards in People Development, Education and Training categories since 2016.

Among the many success stories enabled by Emrill’s learning and development programmes is Chandu Penmetsa, who began his career at Emrill as a trainee engineer and through continuous learning opportunities provided by the COE, progressed to assistant facilities manager within five years. Penmetsa said: “I am a naturally driven person and the training and development opportunities at Emrill have truly transformed my career. The Centre of Excellence equipped me with the skills and confidence needed to grow within the company and excel. Emrill’s commitment to continuous learning has not only benefited me professionally but has also allowed me to contribute more effectively to the organisation’s success.”

All Emrill training is delivered in accordance with the highest industry standards, including those established by the British Institute of Cleaning Science (BICSc), SFG20, CIBSE ASHRAE, SIRA and all applicable local regulatory bodies, including Dubai Municipality requirements.

Emrill remains focused on the continued development of its training capabilities, enhancing access to learning opportunities and expanding its digital learning platforms. As the organisation continues to drive innovation and professional development, the Centre of Excellence will remain at the forefront of its workforce empowerment.

About Emrill

Emrill Services LLC is a multi-award-winning integrated facilities management provider in the UAE, providing a full range of hard and soft FM and manned security services with innovative solutions tailored to support its clients, including cutting-edge energy solutions and real-time performance management systems. Emrill commands an exceptionally high level of client retention and has enjoyed continuous growth since its formation.

As an industry leader, Emrill helps transform built environments to enrich, shape environments, and create great places to live, work, and visit while achieving their commercial goals by providing a range of highly effective FM solutions. Sectors serviced include residential, commercial, industrial and master communities, as well as industries as diverse as aviation, logistics, healthcare, retail, hospitality, education and leisure. Emrill's mission is to empower excellence, pioneer sustainability, and innovate facilities and environments for a better tomorrow by providing quality services, ensuring safety, and building trusted relationships based upon mutual values. Emrill strives for excellence through embracing innovation and empowering its people to be their best through a strong commitment to education and development and employee welfare.

Emrill has been recognised for its learning and development achievements, being named the winner of the BICSc award for Excellence in Training (International). Emrill also gained CPD certification in 2021, renewing its membership for a fifth year in 2025 and launching 36 CPD-certified courses.

Emrill was awarded the first ESG Label issued by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. This prestigious accolade signifies Emrill's commitment to sustainability and excellence in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

Operating to the highest international standards, Emrill is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 41001:2018, NICEIC and BICSc accredited. Clients are fully supported through modern IT infrastructure, dedicated client managers and a 24-hour call centre. They also benefit from the newest technology, industry-leading techniques and latest equipment releases consistently delivered through Emrill's ongoing Innovation and Future Ready Programme.