Saudi Arabia: Today, PwC Middle East celebrated the opening of its newly renovated office in Al Khobar. This renovation comes to further strengthen PwC’s presence in the Kingdom and reconfirm its commitment towards Vision 2030.

The renovated space is designed with modern and innovative workspaces, as well as wellness and mindfulness facilities, multipurpose spaces and technological services that the firm’s employees can benefit from.

Commenting on the opening , Riyadh Al Najjar, PwC Saudi Arabia Country Senior Partner and Middle East Transformation Management Leader, said: “Saudi Arabia has been a home for PwC Middle East for over 40 years, and we're proud to further expand our commitment to the Kingdom by launching our renovated office in Al Khobar. The new office will provide more opportunities to continue supporting and realising Vision 2030, and help drive the transformation agenda of the firm and the country.”

Adding: “Our office in Al Khobar has further grown its years of presence in the kingdom and hosts close to 150+ people from different lines of service who will continue to support growth and development initiatives in the eastern region. It offers new ways of working with redesigned facilities that serve to support a more collaborative and holistic working environment.”

