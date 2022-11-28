Abu Dhabi, UAE: Reinforcing its national healthcare leadership across the UAE and region, PureHealth – the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform – has achieved “Healthcare Company of The Year” award at the 10th edition of the Gulf Business Awards held last week in Dubai.

Shaista Asif, PureHealth’s Group Chief Operating Officer, received the award during the ceremony held at Central Park Towers DIFC. The Gulf Business Awards recognise regional companies across multiple sectors including healthcare, tourism, hospitality, transport and logistics, real estate, banking, finance and investment, and retail.

PureHealth was among leading entities that were honoured on the occasion. The award recognised PureHealth’s innovation strategy, diversity, and inclusion across its operations which has helped it become the national healthcare champion, led by the visionary leadership of Shaista Asif, Group Chief Operating Officer.

Talking about the recognition, Shaista Asif, Group Chief Operating Officer of PureHealth, said: “PureHealth is delighted to win the Gulf Business Healthcare of the Year award. This is a major recognition of PureHealth’s contribution to the UAE and the region’s healthcare sector under the wise and visionary leadership of the UAE, and an appreciation of our hard work, expertise, innovation, and commitment to bring world-class healthcare solutions to the market.”

Shaista also dedicated the award to its group wide workforce. “Our Emirati and expatriate workforce commitment, dedication and innovation has paved the way for this award. PureHealth is committed to upskilling our human capital, specifically the Emirati talent to help them become future leaders in all sectors, in line with the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, with a strong emphasis on developing the skills of UAE nationals in the country.”

She added “On behalf of the PureHealth management, I congratulate every member of the PureHealth team, for their commitment and contribution to raise the benchmarks in healthcare excellence and innovation across the UAE healthcare value chain. This award will inspire us to move forward in our journey aimed at improving the health spans and advancing the science of longevity in the country.”

Under Shaista’s leadership, PureHealth is driving the country’s healthcare agenda and growth, in partnership with the UAE’s government and healthcare authorities. Pure Health’s centres of excellence across its diversified portfolio bring together clinical knowledge, process expertise, technology, and analytics to deliver outcome-focused, world-class quality across all channels of healthcare.

The award comes on the heels of PureHealth’s announcement that its subsidiary Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center – the first and only dedicated centre for stem cell and regenerative medicine in the UAE having successfully completed a Bone Marrow Transplantation on a patient suffering from Multiple Sclerosis (MS) – the first-of-its-kind in the region.

The massive achievement in bone marrow transplantation, performed under the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant (AD-BMT) program, coincides with the UAE’s 51st National Day celebrations and reflects a groundbreaking development in the treatment of cancer patients in the UAE and region.

-Ends-

About PureHealth

By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the UAE's largest integrated healthcare platform with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 28+ hospitals, 100+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more.

With groundbreaking innovations at the forefront of healthcare, the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

Pure Health’s network of healthcare facilities across Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates comprises:

SEHA – Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – one of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

Daman – The National Health Insurance Company, the UAE’s leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

Pure Lab – Managing and Operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre – Specialist healthcare centre focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine

One Health – Sales, service support, and engineering network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae

