PureHealth committed to National In-Country Value (ICV) programme and support locally produced goods and services

Abu Dhabi, UAE – PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, and the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination (ZHO), signed a partnership agreement to support people of determination through their products and services, promote their well-being, and enable their inclusion and social empowerment.

The collaboration between PureHealth, its subsidiary Rafed, the UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation, and the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination (ZHO) is aligned with the UAE government's agenda and the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination. This initiative, which forms a part of PureHealth’s Corporate Social Responsibility commitments, aims to empower all members of society. The primary focus of this collaboration is to establish a framework that ensures the procurement of products made by people of determination across the PureHealth group. This helps in not only supporting these individuals but also in integrating them more actively into the wider community.

Under the agreement, PureHealth and Rafed will also work with ZHO to create opportunities for the people of determination through focused initiatives. As part of the partnership, Rafed will support ZHO in enhancing the visibility of products and services by the people of determination across its customer database. It will also prioritise goods and services by ZHO, subject to alignment with its quality and procurement standards.

With centres across Abu Dhabi, ZHO provides a range of integrated services that aim at rehabilitating for people of determination for inclusion into the community. These services include training and education, vocational and therapeutic rehabilitation, psychological care, family counselling, as well as supporting educational and sport activities.

The partnership agreement was signed by Rashed Al Qubaisi, Group Chief Corporate Officer of PureHealth, and His Excellency Abdullah Abdul-Ali Al-Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination at ZHO.

Rashed Al Qubaisi, Group Chief Corporate Officer of PureHealth, said: “In line with the vision of the UAE’s leadership to enable all members of the society, PureHealth has committed itself to empowering the people of determination. By celebrating their diversity and abilities, we aim to create awareness, break barriers, and highlight their potential and talent. Inclusion drives innovation and triggers positive change. Our collaboration with Zayed Higher Organization will enable people of determination financially, culturally, and socially to contribute to overall socioeconomic progress.”

Al Qubaisi added: “This commitment not only enriches their lives but also brings invaluable perspectives and skills into our community, fostering a more inclusive and vibrant society. It is also a major step in our endeavour to support local industries, encouraging locally available talent and skills, and contributing to the National ICV programme to futureproof our industries and build a sustainable and prosperous future for the UAE.”

His Excellency Abdullah Abdul-Ali Al-Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, said: “Over the past years, the Zayed Higher Organization has collaborated with various governmental and private institutions to launch initiatives supporting people of determination. Our efforts have always centred on empowering them and creating positive change in society. We are proud of our partnership with PureHealth and Rafed, which will not only enable people of determination socially but will also contribute to their financial independence. This underscores PureHealth's commitment to promoting inclusivity and equality.”

He added, “The promotion of the institution's 'bee'-branded products, crafted by our committed members, represents a significant advancement in our continuous efforts to engage with a wide range of medical institutions and consumers. These products include advanced 3D-printed or prosthetic medical limb supports, alongside medical textiles like nursing uniforms, doctors' attire, and bedding essentials, distributed through Rafed. This initiative highlights our commitment to high-quality production and underscores the trust placed in the capabilities of the Zayed Higher Organization.”

This cooperation is in line with PureHealth’s commitment to support the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme and local suppliers. The Group has committed to AED 13 billion in local procurement by 2032, as part of its support to the development of the UAE’s indigenous manufacturing and industrial sector and boosting its regional and global competitiveness.

About PureHealth

By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 25+ hospitals, 100+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

Pure Health’s network of healthcare facilities comprises:

SEHA (Abu Dhabi Health Services Company) – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

Daman (The National Health Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center – Specialist healthcare centre focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine

One Health – Sales, service support, and engineering network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae

About Rafed

Rafed a PureHealth asset supplies essential healthcare goods and medical equipment across its vast healthcare network. Rafed is the first Group Purchasing Organization in the region that is primarily focused on healthcare procurement, including supplier sourcing, contract management, procurement ordering services, warehousing, and distribution. Rafed ensures a seamless and efficient healthcare supply chain, optimizing accessibility and focuses on guaranteeing the availability and the quality of critical healthcare goods, including pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and consumables.

Rafed's mission is to set an unparalleled standard of excellence as the UAE's leading healthcare GPO and supply chain.

For more information, please contact:

Bedour Mossa

Public Relations Account Manager

APCO Worldwide

bmossa@apcoworldwide.com