Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: PureHealth Holding PJSC (PureHealth), the largest integrated healthcare network in the Middle East, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Q Market Makers LLC (QMM), who has been appointed as its liquidity provider. This partnership underscores PureHealth’s commitment to enhancing its market standing and ensuring a liquid and credible trading environment for its shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth said: “The appointment of QMM as our liquidity provider aligns with our strategic goals to ensure market stability and support shareholder value. We remain committed to prioritising and maintaining sustainable growth and operational excellence. A robust, liquid listing is key to improving our market performance and building investor trust. We look forward to working with QMM to navigate dynamic markets and deliver exceptional value to our stakeholders.”

In response to the collaboration, Magdi Shannon, Chief Executive Officer of QMM expressed, “We are proud to have been selected as the liquidity provider for PureHealth. Our expertise in liquidity provision will bring substantial benefits to PureHealth, enhancing the tradability of their shares, reducing volatility, and improving price discovery. This collaboration will ultimately support PureHealth in achieving its financial and strategic objectives.”

The appointment of QMM as a liquidity provider is a testament to PureHealth’s proactive stance in maintaining a dynamic and efficient market presence, aiming to foster a favourable trading environment and solidify investor confidence.

About PureHealth

By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 25+ hospitals, 100+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

Pure Health’s network of healthcare facilities comprises:

SEHA (Abu Dhabi Health Services Company) – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae

About Q Market Maker LLC (QMM):

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Q Market Maker LLC (QMM), specializes in market making, and liquidity provision across several asset classes. The company also operates as a securities lending and borrowing agent in Abu Dhabi. QMM brings together a combination of highly specialized expertise, innovative technology and capital deployment for the benefit of all market participants. QMM is an ADX licensed Market Maker, and Securities Lending & Borrowing Agent. QMM is registered with the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), and fully adheres to international standards of corporate governance.