Customers can also donate to regional causes through Careem’s donations service, ‘Right Click’, in the UAE, KSA, and Jordan

Discounts of up to 50% on dining venues in Dubai through Careem DineOut, and up to 80% off on Eid grocery essentials through Careem Quik

Dubai, UAE: This Eid Al Adha, customers can order a goat or sheep directly through Careem Quik Groceries in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The initiative was launched in partnership with Dhabayeh Al Emarat to facilitate the traditional Eid Al Adha practice of ‘Udhiya’ or ‘Qurbani’.

The region’s leading multi-service platform also launches exclusive offers and initiatives across its Everything App services in celebration of Eid Al Adha to make it easier for customers to give to charity, dine out, order in, shop for Eid essentials, and travel conveniently.

Mudassir Sheikha, co-founder and CEO of Careem, commented: "Our purpose is to simplify people’s lives, and we’re excited to introduce so many convenient and affordable solutions during one of the busiest times of the year. Through the Everything App, customers can even order their Udhiyah meat in time for Eid Al Adha. Whether you wish to donate to your community, prepare for celebrations at home, dine out, or travel - Careem is here to make your Eid celebrations more seamless than ever."

Quik Groceries: You can select your choice of goat or sheep for Udhiyah, along with your preferred size and cut, and pre-order Udhiyah ahead of Eid Al Adha. Customers have the flexibility to select the day for the sacrifice within days 1 through 3 of Eid, with meat delivery scheduled for the same day. The sacrifice will be made in accordance with Islamic guidelines for Eid Al Adha. Following the purchase, a Careem customer care agent will reach out to confirm all the delivery details, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience. This service is available in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Customers can also also enjoy discounts of up to 80% on Eid essentials like Mackintosh Quality Street, Galaxy Jewels, and Ferrero Rocher, perfect for those preparing Eid treats to share with loved ones.

Right Click: In the spirit of giving during Arafah Day and Eid, Careem Right Click offers an easy way to pay Zakat or donate to charitable causes including Dubai Cares’ Gaza in Our Hearts campaign, the Citizens’ Foundation, and Emirates Red Crescent in the UAE as well as Tkiyet Um Ali in Jordan and Children with Disabilities Association in KSA. Through Right Click, you can also view the stories of those you’re supporting to see the meaningful impact that your donation is making.

Careem Rides: Customers can avoid the hassle of driving in traffic, long valet queues or the struggle of finding parking spots during the busy Eid period. Instead, they can enjoy reliable and stress-free commutes with Careem rides in and around their cities. Customers can use code ‘EIDRIDES’ to get 15% off 2 rides up to AED 15 from 14-18 June*.

Careem DineOut: Careem Plus members can enjoy up to 50% off at the hottest restaurants in Dubai, making it the perfect time to go out and celebrate with family and friends, be it a lavish feast or a casual meal.

Careem Pay: Customers wishing to send Eidiyas back home to their families in Pakistan, India, and the UK can do so seamlessly through Careem Pay’s remittance service, with competitive rates that are 50% cheaper than banks.

Download or open the Careem app, and celebrate Eid Al Adha this year with ease.

