Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – PUMA Middle East proudly announces the launch of the Third kit for the 24-25 season, as part of its ongoing partnership with Al-Hilal, Saudi’s most decorated football club. The third kit is uniquely designed to include elements inspired by Al-Hilal’s prosperity and one of the Kingdom’s national wonders – its desert rose.

Set to debut on August 11, the third kit captures the essence of the desert rose, a natural phenomenon symbolizing resilience and beauty. The design features mineral-inspired patterns and sandy hues, embodying Al-Hilal’s tenacity and spirit. Additionally, the vibrant green elements pay homage to the Kingdom’s cherished color, symbolizing strength and vitality as the club strives to conquer new horizons.

The third kit, like the home and away kits, features PUMA’s advanced sports technology for peak performance on the pitch. The Authentic jersey uses ULTRAWEAVE fabric with a 4-way stretch to reduce weight and friction and includes dryCELL technology to keep players sweat-free. The Replica jersey, available to consumers, also incorporates dryCELL for comfort in intense conditions. Both jerseys are made from recycled polyester, highlighting PUMA’s commitment to sustainability.

Taner Seyis, Managing Director of PUMA Middle East, expressed his enthusiasm for the release, saying, “Collaborating with Al-Hilal FC on various initiatives and launches is always a pleasure. This partnership enables us to innovate and demonstrate our dedication to advancing sports alongside the region’s leading club in a market passionate about sports and national pride. We are excited for the upcoming projects this partnership will bring.”

Fahad bin Nafil, Chairman of Al-Hilal FC, emphasized the importance of the partnership, stating, “Our ongoing collaboration with PUMA consistently introduces innovative and exciting projects to our club, helping us elevate the sports culture in Saudi Arabia. PUMA has been a loyal supporter of sports and football in the region. We are delighted to work with a global brand that infuses inspiration, innovation, and creativity into every piece made for our athletes and team.”

The new Al-Hilal FC third kit will be available at PUMA stores, PUMA.com, the Al-Hilal store, Blu store, and select retailers starting August 11th. As Al-Hilal FC embarks on a new season with its distinct kits, both entities remain committed to continuous innovation and prosperity in their joint initiatives, highlighting their dedication to sport and football excellence.

About PUMA

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

About AL-HILAL

Al-Hilal Saudi Club, founded in Riyadh on 16 October 1957, is the most successful club in Saudi Arabia and Asia with 69 championships. Domestically, Al-Hilal holds a record 19 Saudi League titles, a record 13 Crown Prince Cup titles, a record 6 Saudi Federation Cup titles, eleven King Cup titles, a record four Super Cup titles, as well as the Saudi Founder's Cup. Internationally, Al-Hilal also holds the record for the most continental trophies in Asia with eight trophies; including a record the AFC Champions League in 1991, 2000, 2019 and 2021, the Asian Cup Winners Cup in 1997 and 2002, and the Asian Super Cup in 1997, 2000. Al-Hilal was officially titled “Asia’s Club of the Century” by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics in 2009, and also awarded “Asia’s Club of the Decade” from 2001 to 2010 by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics in 2012.Al-Hilal, nicknamed Asia’s Leader, is the Asian club with the most number of FIFA Club World Cup qualification with five times in 2001, 2019, 2021, 2022, & 2025, and holds the most number of Club World Cup participation with three times in 2019, 2021, & 2022, and finished runner-up in the last edition. Moreover, Al-Hilal has won seven official titles in the regional level including 4 Arab titles, 2 Gulf titles, and Saudi-Egyptian Super Cup