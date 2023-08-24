Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Publicis Groupe Middle East, a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, is one of the key sponsors of MeasureCamp Dubai, the digital analytics' unconference' for and by the digital analytics community. The sponsorship reinforces Groupe's commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration within the digital and tech domain.

"We recognise the pivotal role digital analytics plays in the future of businesses, which is why events like MeasureCamp Dubai hold immense importance. The event will bring together the most passionate data and digital analytics professionals in this region, inspire them and equip them with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive in the data-driven world", Bassel Kakish, CEO of Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey.

Inspired by the success of BarCamps and the global MeasureCamp community, the inaugural MeasureCamp Dubai will see industry professionals, beginners, and enthusiasts gather to share ideas, knowledge, and insights in an informal and interactive setting.

Commenting on the Groupe's partnership, Rajesh Verma, Business Director of Epsilon and one of the committee members of MeasureCamp Dubai, said, “At Epsilon we believe that

technology and data-driven solutions can transform the future of marketing and customer experience, and MeasureCamp is a great place to discover what’s next for digital analytics and measurement. Having Publicis Groupe ME as a sponsor elevates MeasureCamp Dubai to new heights. Their support emphasises the significance of data-driven discussions and reinforces the value of community-driven events like ours.

Publicis Groupe has significantly accelerated its foray into providing real identity and data-driven solutions through Epsilon and continues to actively partner and collaborate to converge upon new insights and diverse perspectives in the field.

Originating in London in 2012, MeasureCamp has swiftly evolved into a global phenomenon, with over 20 local editions annually. These 'unconferences' defy conventional passive conferences, fostering lively discussions and idea exchanges. From a modest 130 attendees at its inception, MeasureCamp now spans 24 cities worldwide. With attendee-curated small discussion groups, its Saturday format exudes a dynamic atmosphere, fostering networking, idea exchange, and collaborative solutions for industry professionals in an evolving landscape.

The upcoming MeasureCamp Dubai is scheduled for September 9, 2023, starting at 10 am. It will be hosted at Heriot-Watt University. Admission is complimentary, and you can secure your spot by registering through the following link: https://dubai.measurecamp.org/registration.

