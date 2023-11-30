Abu Dhabi: MAKTABA at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s (DCT Abu Dhabi) has launched the ‘Library 24/7’ service, allowing visitors aged 18 years and over to access public libraries across the emirate 24 hours a day, every day of the week, including weekends and public holidays.

With the extended operating hours, the Abu Dhabi community can now borrow or return books through the self-lending machines, utilise study spaces and access computers with complimentary Wi-Fi across all public libraries.

The objective is to provide round-the-clock access to a wide range of scientific, literary, and educational books and resources.

Shaikha Al Muhairi, Library Management Department Director, Culture Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "The 'Library 24/7' service is a direct response to the needs of our readers and researchers who require library access outside of regular working hours. Those who work during the day can now visit libraries at their convenience, providing them with a peaceful environment and essential services to pursue their scientific or literary research while nurturing their passion for reading. Libraries are symbols of cultural and social progress worldwide. Offering 24/7 public library services in the emirate represents a pivotal step in our commitment in anchoring the emirate’s position as a global hub for culture and knowledge.”

Maktaba at DCT Abu Dhabi has also released the ‘Library 24/7’ service user policy guide. According to the guide, visitors seeking to benefit from this service must first obtain an access card through a customer service staff member at the main desk during regular working hours (from Monday to Thursday (8:00 – 20:00), and Friday (7:30 – 12:00)). These access cards are exclusively for individuals aged 18 years and above, and their usage is limited to cardholders only. Children are not permitted in the library after official working hours (20:00 – 8:00).

Over first nine months of this year, 126,263 people visited public libraries in Abu Dhabi, which include Khalifa Park Library, Al Bahia Library, Al Wathba Library, Al Marfa Library and Zayed Central Library.

