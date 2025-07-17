Dubai, UAE: PRYPCO Mint, MENA’s first real estate tokenization platform and the world’s first to partner with a government entity, the Dubai Land Department (DLD), to tokenize a property title deed, has announced a record-breaking start to its journey, surpassing AED 9 million in tokenized real estate investments within just one month of launch.

Licensed by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), PRYPCO Mint underscores its commitment to secure, compliant, and transparent real estate investing. The platform empowers investors to achieve real estate freedom through fractional ownership of premium properties, transforming how people access, invest in, and own real estate.

Since its launch, PRYPCO Mint has attracted investors from more than 50 nationalities based in the UAE. Properties listed on the platform are being fully funded in record-breaking times, averaging just three minutes per property, a powerful testament to the rising demand for tokenized real estate and the desire for more accessible, flexible investment opportunities.

Among PRYPCO Mint’s recent successes are two premium apartments in Sobha Creek Vistas Grande and Liv Residence in Dubai Marina, both located in some of Dubai’s most sought-after communities. The Sobha Creek Vistas Grande property was fully funded in just 10 minutes by 213 investors from 38 nationalities, with an average investment size of AED 7,512. Meanwhile, Liv Residence in Dubai Marina achieved full funding in an impressive 3 minutes, attracting 258 investors from 47 nationalities, with an average investment size of AED 7,210. These milestones reflect the platform’s growing appeal among a diverse investor base seeking swift and accessible opportunities in prime real estate.

Commenting on the platform’s rapid success, Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO of PRYPCO, said:

“PRYPCO Mint’s incredible momentum demonstrates how strongly the market is gravitating towards tokenized real estate. Investors today want flexibility, transparency, and the ability to participate in high-value property markets with lower entry barriers. We’re excited to see demand for tokenized properties growing every day, as more people recognise this as the future of real estate investment.”

PRYPCO Mint’s strategic partnership with DLD cements its role as an industry pioneer, delivering a secure, government-backed pathway into digital property investments and fractional real estate ownership.

To learn more and register for early access, visit mint.prypco.com.

About PRYPCO

PRYPCO is a next-generation proptech company revolutionising the real estate landscape. Led by Amira Sajwani, PRYPCO delivers a range of innovative solutions, including PRYPCO Golden Visa, PRYPCO Mortgage, PRYPCO Blocks for fractional ownership, PRYPCO One for agents, and the recently launched PRYPCO Mint—the region’s first tokenised real estate platform. Rooted in the spirit of Dubai’s ambition, PRYPCO is driving the future of real estate, helping position the city as a global leader in innovation and opportunity.

For enquiries and more information, please visit:

Dubai Land Department: https://dubailand.gov.ae

PRYPCO: https://prypco.com

VARA: https://vara.ae