Abu Dhabi: – Provis, the region's largest real estate services company, has won the Women in Leadership of the Year award at the Smart Built Environment Awards 2022 ceremony held recently in Dubai. The award, which recognises the outstanding achievements of established women in real estate, was presented to Rima Nassair, Director of Owners Association at Provis, for demonstrating exceptional leadership skills and making a positive impact on the industry.

Rima currently manages over 142 employees across 73 communities in the UAE and has spent the last year focusing on community-building initiatives with a social responsibility focus. She has completed over 30 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in the spirit of connecting members of smaller gated communities with members of larger communities who share the same values and aspirations.

HP Aengaar, CEO at Provis, said, "We are extremely proud to have received this prestigious award at the Smart Built Environment Awards which demonstrates our value for women leaders and their dedication and achievements - benefitting not only Provis in exceeding service excellence standards and setting new benchmarks for the industry, but also the UAE's overall economic development and prosperity. We are honoured to have Rima play a significant role in Provis' ongoing growth and success, enhancing the lifestyle of residents and ensuring the Provis standard positively impacts her managed communities.”

Rima Nassair, Director of Owners Association at Provis, said, “I am very grateful and honoured to have received the Women in Leadership of the Year award – an achievement that will inspire me to continue contributing to Provis' success by sharing my knowledge and expertise and making a difference in the lives of our residents and the larger community. This is another accomplishment for Provis, who works tirelessly as one unit to advance the frontier of knowledge in the real estate industry, and it will only motivate us to aim even higher.”

The Smart Built Environment Awards (SBEA) are a prestigious regional celebration that recognises exceptional buildings and communities. Founded in 2021, SBEA focuses on four main sectors: facilities management, property management, community management, and Proptech, and conducts a thorough and all-encompassing review of all key players involved in the management of the built environment.

Provis currently manages over 25,000 units under property management and nearly 38,000 units under owners' association management in the UAE and wider region and manages over 1 million sqm of assets spread across 23 reputable commercial buildings. The company also manages over 600,000 sqm Gross Leasable Area (GLA) of retail assets across 4 shopping malls and 26 retail community destinations. Provis is also home to over 1400 retail brands.

-Ends-

About Provis:

Provis is a full-service real estate company that offers deep industry knowledge, technical expertise, and a commitment to exceptional service with a dedicated team that works as one to deliver integrated real estate services and solutions in the UAE and the wider region. From Property Consultancy & Management, Owners' Association Consultancy & Management, Retail Management, Clubhouse & Lifestyle Management, Sales & Leasing, to Building Consultancy, Valuation and Advisory as well as Franchising services, Provis applies innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology to add tangible value for clients as well as their properties at every stage of the property lifecycle.

Provis currently manages over 25,000 units under property management and nearly 38,000 units under owners' association management in the UAE and wider region and manages over 1 million sqm of assets spread across 23 reputable commercial buildings. The company also manages over 600,000 sqm Gross Leasable Area (GLA) of retail assets across 4 shopping malls and 26 retail community destinations. Provis is also home to over 1400 retail brands.