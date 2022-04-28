Abu Dhabi - In commemoration of Zayed Humanitarian Work Day and as part of its efforts to protect the environment and make a positive impact on the community, leading full-service real estate company Provis, in collaboration with the Environment Friends Society (EFS), organised a Mangrove Tree Planting Initiative at one of Provis's flagship communities, Al Gurm in Abu Dhabi. The initiative was followed by an Iftar celebration that included speeches on the importance of planting to preserve the planet from Preacher Great Ahmad Nour Eldeen Al Zamel, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (Awqaf), and His holiness Father Beshway Fakhri, from St. Antony Cathedral.

HP Aengaar, CEO at Provis, said, “Provis is committed to sustainable living and environmental stewardship in the UAE. We are honoured to host this green initiative with our partners in commemoration of Sheikh Zayed Humanitarian Work Day. The UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, prioritised humanitarian, and charity work and what better way to give back than by planting trees.”

He added, “Mangroves are an important component of the UAE's natural habitat and are critical to combating climate change and protecting wildlife and marine life.”

Mangrove trees are a natural solution to mitigate the effects of climate change and provide a habitat to sustain human and wildlife. They are also one of few trees that live off salty water making them ideal for the UAE’s environment. The country has committed to planting 100 million mangroves by 2030 in order to strengthen blue carbon ecosystems.

During the initiative, more than 1,000 trees were planted in the presence of senior representatives from the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (Awqaf), St. Antony Cathedral, the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer), Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Provis and EFS.

