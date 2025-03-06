Livv® is the first home diagnostics platform in the region, seamlessly integrating our AI-powered digital lab, accessible through our mobile app, with affordable smart test kits for comprehensive health monitoring. This end-to-end solution transforms personal healthcare by providing instant results, making real-time diagnostics effortless and accessible from home. Livv®'s AI-powered digital lab analyzes tests in real-time, providing users with accurate, actionable insights.

"The trademark registration solidifies our brand identity, protecting our innovation and further establishing Livv® as a leader in AI-driven health diagnostics," said Co-founder, Souheil Guessoum.

"Granting Livv® exclusive rights to its brand identity, ensuring legal protection and market recognition across its product offerings. This registration affirms the brand’s long-term vision and leadership in the digital health sector," said CEO, Amine Staali.

About Livv®

Livv® is an innovative health-tech solution developed by ProvenMed, specializing in AI-driven wellness technology. It offers at-home smart test kits and access to AI-powered digital labs, enabling individuals to monitor their wellness conveniently. By providing real-time test results and personalized insights, Livv® empowers users to take proactive control of their well-being.

About ProvenMed

ProvenMed is a pioneering MedTech company dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions for personal healthcare. Through solutions like Livv®, ProvenMed combines technology with user-centric health innovations, making health tracking more intuitive and effective.

For more information, visit www.MyLivv.com

Contact: info@provenmed.com