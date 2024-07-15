Dubai, United Arab Emirates: PROVEN Solution, a specialist provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, virtual and augmented reality solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rashid Center for People of Determination. The objective of the MoU is to implement and explore the use of virtual reality applications for attention and high-risk scenario trainings in students with ASD/ADHD who are over the age of 5.

Rashid Center is one of the oldest institutions in Dubai specializing in supporting the educational needs of children with a variety of disabilities. PROVEN Solution will deploy its Focus Pocus and Advent VR solutions aimed at enhancing the learning and development of children with cognitive disorders through focused and immersive experiences.

Speaking on the collaboration, Pavel Makarevich, Vice President, PROVEN Solution said, “ Our collaboration with the Rashid Center for People of Determination marks a significant milestone in our journey towards enhancing therapy and learning outcomes through virtual reality. We aim to revolutionize therapy and education by introducing innovative training programs tailored for children with cognitive disorders. We commend the Rashid Center for their innovative use of technology, solidifying their position as a leader in special needs education in Dubai. Together, we will strive towards a brighter and more inclusive future for all individuals.”

Shruthi Suresh, Assistive Technology Specialist at Rashid Center for People of Determination commented, “We are thrilled to partner with PROVEN Solution in our efforts to enhance the quality of our special needs education and ASD/ADHD therapy. We believe that the solutions will enhance our educational outcomes and foster the cognitive development of our students.”

During the pilot project PROVEN Solution will offer training programs for Focus Pocus and AdventVR to therapists and teachers that will enable them to create an immersive and real-time controlled environment for students. The primary objective of Focus Pocus is to improve attention while AdventVR is an Assessment of Functional Living Skills (AFLS) – based scenarios training focused on teaching functional, adaptive, and self-help skills to the students. Additionally, PROVEN Solution will analyze anonymized feedback from students, parents, and therapists to assess the outcomes.

Both Rashid Center and PROVEN Solution aim to introduce fresh possibilities for therapists and students through this initiative and promises to elevate learning objectives and impact to unprecedented heights.