Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: PROVEN, one of the leading business outsourcing organizations in Saudi Arabia, announced that it has been awarded the ISO 27001 certification, which is the leading international standard for information security management.

Receiving the ISO 27001 demonstrates that PROVEN has invested in its people, processes, and technology by ensuring that they are protected from cybercrime threats. The certification aims to aid the company, its employees, partners, and clients meet their business needs safely and effectively.

“We are pleased to achieve the milestone ISO 27001 certification. This means we can offer a more secure environment for internal and external stakeholders from cyber criminals and data breaches caused by internal forces,” says Uzma Mohsin, Business Excellence Lead, PROVEN. “As such, our company informational management system is compliant, and our customers and business contacts will be able to acknowledge the legitimacy of our risk assessment expertise and information data responsibility.”

“By fulfilling the stringent requirements of these standards, PROVEN has demonstrated its dedication to safeguarding private data and the environment and continually providing clients, partners, and employees with quality outcomes”, mentions Rami Ismail, IT Manager, PROVEN.

Achieving ISO 27001 confirms PROVEN's constant drive to develop market-leading services, measured against global standards of industry excellence and adhering to best industrial practices. ISO is known as one of the world's most stringent and well-respected standards.

Additionally, ISO 27001 is one of the most extensively used and highly regarded information security standards. It defines how we maintain and handle information securely, including the necessary security controls, and identifies the objectives for an extensive Information Security Management System (ISMS).

-Ends-

About PROVEN

Launched in 2009 with the vision of helping businesses operate fluidly in Saudi Arabia, PROVEN has evolved to become one of the leading outsourcing organizations in the Middle East. PROVEN provides services across different ME regions, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, and Kuwait, gradually moving towards other international markets. A decade-long presence allows the team to bring the ideal combination of expertise, technology, and contemporary service delivery model, enabling their partners to reach the peak of their value creation.

www.proven-sa.com