Dubai, UAE – In a strategic move to address Dubai’s growing demand for premium commercial spaces, Prospect, in partnership with Mulk Properties, has officially launched The LX – a landmark AED 350 million boutique office and retail development in Arjan, one of the city’s most dynamic and rapidly expanding districts. One Broker Group (OBG) will be the exclusive sales partner for the project which was unveiled at a high-profile launch event at the Waldorf Astoria, Palm Jumeirah.

Set for handover in Q3 2027, The LX features 71 premium boutique office units and 2 curated retail spaces, offering modern businesses and discerning investors a rare opportunity to own commercial assets in a location experiencing unprecedented growth. With demand for flexible, high-specification office spaces at an all-time high in Dubai, The LX is positioned to fill a significant gap in Dubai’s evolving commercial real estate sector.

Mulk Properties, known globally for projects like Zim Cyber City and the Ajman Sports Complex, brings international development expertise and long-term vision to the partnership. “The LX marks our strategic entry into Dubai’s commercial property segment, and we’ve done so with intention and insight,” said Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of Mulk International. “Our focus has always been on high-impact, future-proof developments. With Arjan’s explosive growth and limited premium office supply, The LX provides the kind of asset that can define the district. Together with Prospect and OBG, we’re setting a new benchmark for what boutique commercial development in Dubai should look like.”

The launch comes at a time when Dubai’s commercial market is seeing a paradigm shift—away from generic office towers toward purpose-built, design-led spaces that prioritize community integration, functionality, and long-term investment value. Arjan, as a well-connected and increasingly sought-after destination, ticks all these boxes, making it the ideal location for Prospect’s newest venture.

“The LX isn’t just another commercial development—it’s a targeted solution to an urgent market demand,” said Rajat Verma, Co-founder of Prospect.

“Our goal has always been to develop where demand is real and rising. As Dubai grows, so does the need for smart, well-located business infrastructure. Arjan is on the cusp of a commercial renaissance, and The LX will be at the forefront of that transformation. This project exemplifies Prospect’s vision of delivering high-return assets in high-potential areas.”

With One Broker Group leading the exclusive sales mandate, The LX is already drawing strong interest from investors, SMEs, and entrepreneurs looking to establish themselves in a growth-focused location with excellent ROI potential. “What sets The LX apart is not just its design or pricing—it’s how perfectly it aligns with the market’s future,” said Umar Bin Farooq, Founder & CEO of One Broker Group. “We’re witnessing a major shift in how commercial real estate is being utilized in Dubai. Businesses want flexibility, quality, and connectivity. Arjan offers all three, and The LX delivers on them at a premium standard. We’re proud to represent a development that understands what the market truly needs.”

With direct access to major highways, Al Barsha South, Jumeirah Village Circle, and Dubai Science Park, Arjan is one of the few remaining zones offering centrality without congestion. With thousands of new residential units being delivered, the demand for adjacent commercial infrastructure is rising sharply. The LX directly supports this growth by offering a professionally designed, investor-grade asset that balances prestige with practicality.

Project Highlights

AED 350 million premium commercial development

71 boutique office units & 2 curated retail spaces

Contemporary architecture with refined interiors and balconies

Dedicated F&B and retail zones

Seamless highway access and proximity to key residential hubs

Handover expected: Q3 2027

Unit prices starting AED 2 Million onwards

With the UAE’s commercial real estate sector projected to exceed AED 207 billion by 2030*, The LX is more than timely—it’s essential. The project exemplifies how visionary partnerships between leading developers and expert sales strategists can reshape Dubai’s commercial real estate future.

About Prospect:

PROSPECT is a forward-looking real estate investment and development firm specializing in joint ventures, land acquisitions, and turnkey solutions. Established in 2023 with a net worth of AED 2 billion, it is fully licensed and regulated by the Dubai Land Department and RERA. Founded by four seasoned industry leaders, PROSPECT brings together over seven decades of collective real estate experience across Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, and Abu Dhabi. The team delivers value to developers by managing the entire project lifecycle from land identification to handover. The company is distinguished by its transparency and dedication to delivering exceptional client service. Driven by integrity, innovation, and excellence, PROSPECT creates spaces that align with evolving lifestyles and offer smart investment opportunities across the UAE.

About Mulk Properties:

Mulk Properties, a subsidiary of Mulk International, drives the group’s real estate ventures with a focus on quality and innovation. Mulk International, established in 1982 and headquartered in Sharjah’s Hamriyah Free Zone, is a global conglomerate with operations across Europe, the U.S., Africa, India, and the Middle East. Its diverse portfolio is recognized for its impact and scale, the group ranks #7 on Forbes’ Top 100 Indian Companies in the Arab World and #8 on Arabian Business’ Most Admired Companies in the GCC.

About One Broker Group:

An award-winning real estate agency focused on selling prestigious and renowned residential properties in the UAE - One Broker Group (OBG) will be exclusive sales partner for The LX. One Broker Group stands as Dubai's most distinguished real estate powerhouse, providing end-to-end solutions for prestigious residential & commercial properties across UAE's most coveted addresses. Our excellence is validated by the Dubai Land Department's recognition as the highest-performing brokerage for transactions in 2022. We excel through record-setting performances, ensuring every market decision drives maximum value for our clients. Our unique capability to generate interest in our exclusive projects through our extensive 10,000+ partner network and more than 150 expert in-house brokers is the core of the enormous value we add to our customers.