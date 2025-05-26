Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced the acquisition of Nuclei, Inc., a U.S.-based technology company specializing in compliance archiving and AI-driven data enrichment for modern workplace communications.

With this acquisition, Proofpoint will further enhance its market-leading digital communications governance (DCG) offering with unmatched capabilities to capture, retain, and analyze communications across workspace collaboration platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Slack, Zoom, Webex, WhatsApp, and RingCentral Voice. In addition, Proofpoint will continue to support seamless integration with a broad range of archive and data governance platforms to ensure our connectors continue to deliver reliable, compliant interoperability across diverse customer environments.

“This acquisition enables us to accelerate our mission to deliver the most advanced and comprehensive AI-powered digital communications compliance platform in the market today, and we are excited to welcome Nuclei’s talented team to Proofpoint,” said Harry Labana, senior vice president and general manager, DCG Business Unit at Proofpoint. “By combining Proofpoint’s leading human-centric security platform with Nuclei’s pioneering technology, we can provide our customers with enhanced regulatory compliance while unlocking valuable insights from conversational data, which will be a game changer, particularly for highly regulated industries.”

The Nuclei platform allows organizations to:

Capture and archive data from hundreds of applications: Nuclei integrates with over 100 applications to automatically capture and archive messages, attachments, and metadata across collaboration tools.

Unlock AI transformation with AI data enrichment : The platform offers speech recognition in over 120 languages, real-time transcription, automatic translation, and video analysis, enabling organizations to derive actionable insights from their communication data.

: The platform offers speech recognition in over 120 languages, real-time transcription, automatic translation, and video analysis, enabling organizations to derive actionable insights from their communication data. Seamlessly integrate with existing archive platforms : Nuclei supports seamless integration with major compliance archives, including Proofpoint, Smarsh, Global Relay, Arctera, and Microsoft Purview, ensuring that organizations meet regulatory requirements.

: Nuclei supports seamless integration with major compliance archives, including Proofpoint, Smarsh, Global Relay, Arctera, and Microsoft Purview, ensuring that organizations meet regulatory requirements. Benefit from scalability and security: Built on a serverless architecture following Amazon Web Services best practices, Nuclei emphasizes real-time compliance and robust security measures, including third-party audits by firms like Vanta. It offers end-to-end encryption to protect data in transit, encrypting content from point of capture to storing in the archive.

Human communication is a powerful source of insight, capturing thoughts, intentions, and shared knowledge that can drive behavioral understanding, process automation, and risk identification. Nuclei delivers a comprehensive platform that enables the capture, archiving, and analysis of this communication data—empowering organizations to extract actionable intelligence while ensuring compliance.

“At Nuclei, our mission is to democratize access to the world’s most valuable data by transforming workplace communications into structured, compliant, and actionable information,” said Eric Franzen, CEO of Nuclei, Inc. “This vision has fueled our innovation from the start. Partnering with Proofpoint allows us to extend that impact by helping the world’s largest organizations boost productivity across hundreds of collaboration platforms while staying ahead of growing regulatory requirements.”

Proofpoint has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions, based on its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. For the full report, please visit:

https://www.proofpoint.com/us/resources/analyst-reports/gartner-magic-quadrant-digital-communications-governance

For more information on Proofpoint’s DGC offering, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/digital-communications-governance

