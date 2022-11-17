Baghdad, Iraq – JGroup’s Promomedia Iraq announced the acquisition of “Baghdad Lounge” advertising space in Baghdad International airport.

Promomedia, the leading OOH agency in Iraq, is providing exceptional advertising opportunities and consumer interface exclusively in Baghdad Lounge, a prime VIP lounge for travelers to enjoy luxury service while traveling through Iraq’s national airport.

With this latest acquisition in Baghdad, Promomedia is able to deliver more effective campaigns for advertisers looking to utilize aviation media. The lounge offers various creative possibilities that can be explored for ambient or experiential advertising campaigns, and captivate the audience’s attention who tend to be more receptive and on the lookout for interesting and exciting new experiences in such a relaxed environment.

The civil aviation sector in Iraq is being further strengthened with the aim to transform Baghdad International Airport into a hub serving three continents. Therefore, Baghdad Lounge is expected to welcome a high flow of VIP travelers and Promomedia sees an opportunity to engage frequent travelers through brand activations including playing advertisements on the lounge TV’s, food utilities sponsorship, product sampling and much more.

Commenting on their partnership, Patrick Haber, Vice President of JGroup and Managing Director of Promomedia said “We are glad to be the exclusive advertising partner for Baghdad Lounge. This is a great addition to our long-lasting portfolio, owning the largest OOH and digital billboards network, being leaders in digital solutions, and holding advertising exclusivity with the top TV stations in Iraq, reaching millions of viewers and serving the advertising scene with excellence.”

“We are happy to welcome Promomedia in our VIP lounge as the exlcusive advertising agency”, stated Ahmad Al Yaseri, CEO Baghdad Loung, “We are confident that this leading agency in Iraq will provide the best-in-class service and solutions to advertisers, utilizing the various touch points across Baghdad Lounge to deliver and enjoyable experience to our travelers.”

JGroup’s Promomedia enjoys a very strong presence in Iraq and this milestone testifies the company’s relentless efforts and position as pioneers in the industry in the country.