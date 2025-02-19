Abu Dhabi: Prometheus Medical International, experts in providing emergency medical training services in the Middle East, is showcasing its cutting-edge medical training capabilities in the defence and military sector at IDEX 2025, currently under way in Abu Dhabi.

The company also hosted a Medical Workshop on CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives) led by Stuart Ward, a distinguished expert in CBRNE defence and medical training, as part of IDEX Talks Programme during the exhibition. The talk focused on emergency medical training, emergency response, and CBRNE scenarios.